Explora and The Jennifer Riordan Foundation present: The Science of Kindness, open now

Explora is proud to partner with The Jennifer Riordan Foundation to develop, fabricate, and install a new exhibition called The Science of Kindness at Explora.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explora is proud to have partnered with The Jennifer Riordan Foundation to develop, fabricate, and install a new exhibition called The Science of Kindness at Explora. The Science of Kindness provides a distinctive interactive opportunity for New Mexico families and visitors to explore neurochemistry, psychology, and other science related to the giving and receiving of kindness. It also gives the occasion to experience Jennifer Riordan’s mantra of being kind, loving, caring, and sharing. Numerous hands-on exhibits such as the Make an Emotion kiosk, the ever-evolving Kindness Cactus, and Your Brain on Kindness, a massive interactive neuron model, work together to:*Illuminate how scientists in a range of fields study kindness and its effects on the body, mind, and community;*Create new, engaging opportunities for families to explore the exchange of kindness with others in compelling ways; and*Prompt self-reflection and meta-cognition on how giving and receiving kindness can affect our perceptions of ourselves and our actions toward others.Michael Riordan and the Board of the Jennifer Riordan Foundation participated in design charettes with the Explora exhibition design team, helping to lead the vision for the project. Michael states, “ We are thrilled to partner with Explora on The Science of Kindness exhibition, highlighting the power of compassion and community. Together, we hope to inspire others to reflect on the importance of the power of kindness, the science of kindness, and the effects of kindness.”Hugh McDonald, Explora Director of Exhibits, Exhibitions, and Environments, circles back on this idea: “Creating these experiences was particularly exciting--and challenging--because at heart they're about how people think and feel,” McDonald says. “These exhibits provide a spectrum of experiences for people to practice kindness and reflect on what it means to them. But they also aim to reveal how scientists study kindness, from neuroscientists exploring feelings of well-being at the cellular level to anthropologists investigating how kindness makes communities more resilient.”The Science of Kindness is specifically designed with its own special look and feel. The space’s nature-inspired colors and the location underneath soaring windows that allow natural light to permeate combine to create a sense of calm and openness that set the stage for visitors to explore their own considerations toward kindness. The exhibition also will include associated programming, like a special related Adult Night on Sep. 20, and a Community Story Wall highlighting narratives of kindness contributed by Explora visitors.Visit any time during regular Explora hours: explora.us. More information is available at: thejenniferriordanfoundation.org.The Science of Kindness exhibition is made possible by generous support from The Jennifer Riordan Foundation and Lilly Endowment Inc. in collaboration with Explora. Additional support comes from New Mexico Gas Company, Wells Fargo, Dion’s Pizza, HB Construction, Sandia National Laboratories, Fidelity Investments, Bank of Albuquerque, US Eagle Federal Credit Union, PNM, and AUI Contractors.###About Explora: Explora is a science center and children’s museum in Albuquerque, with a mission of creating opportunities for inspirational discovery and the joy of lifelong learning through interactive experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Explora serves thousands of people of all backgrounds each year and is dedicated to improving New Mexico’s educational and economic outcomes.

