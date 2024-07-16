Explora’s Science of Beer hosts event for beer buffs and science enthusiasts on August 23
Discover the nuances behind local brewing favorites at Explora’s Science of Beer on Friday, August 23 from 7:00 to 10:30 pm.ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How do hops, barley, water, and yeast yield a favored summertime beverage? The answer lies in the Science of Beer.
Discover the nuances behind local brewing favorites at Explora’s Science of Beer on Friday, August 23 from 7:00 to 10:30 pm. The Science of Beer features 14 local vendors spotlighting beer, cider, and mead, as well as local dishes, desserts, music, and homebrewing knowledge. Visit Ex Novo, Late Shift, Marble, Mystic Ambrosia, Sunday Service Motor Company, Harmon Lane by Southwest Grape and Grain, and Unhinged Brewing at separate stations throughout the museum, where guests can sample or purchase a menu of beers, ciders, and mead. Tasty provisions from The Chocolate Dude, I Scream Ice Cream, The Munchie Truck, Three Sisters Kitchen, and more will also be offered on-site.
Guests can enter Explora's Makerspace to try activities while wearing Vision-Shifting Beer Goggles. Visitors can attempt stacking cups, walking a maze, and playing cornhole while simulating the effects alcohol has on their vision.
They'll also determine if they’re part of the population's 75% with the genetic ability to taste phenylthiocarbamide (PTC), a bitter organic compound. Attendees can also check out exclusive beer talks by local homebrewing professionals and experience a blend of science, beer, and soccer with local favorites, Ex Novo and New Mexico United.
Plenty of curated Science of Beer games will be on hand for evening enjoyment as well. Visitors can learn how physics helps at gigantic Bucket Pong, explore probability in real-time at Dice Race, test memorization skills with a game of Thumper, and play giant Connect 4 and Tic Tac Toe. Also, a brand-new Beer Quest will provide a one-of-a-kind experience. Explora invites the community to join in games, win trivia, and take Insta-worthy photos to share with friends.
The Science of Beer's VIP experience offers early entry at 6:00 pm to enjoy exclusive access to the breweries and activities before general admissions. VIP guests receive a 16-oz. souvenir glass with matching drink sleeve. Designated-driver tickets are only $11 and include access to all the non-drinking activities, as well as the entirety of Explora right at their fingertips.
Science of Beer is a special 21 and older Explora Adult Night event: IDs will be checked at admission, and visitors are encouraged to bring cash, expediting purchases of food and beverages. Science of Beer tickets are advance purchase only at: www.explora.us/adult-night
About Explora: Explora is a science center and children’s museum in Albuquerque, with a mission of creating opportunities for inspirational discovery and the joy of lifelong learning through interactive experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Explora serves thousands of people of all backgrounds each year and is dedicated to improving New Mexico’s educational and economic outcomes.
