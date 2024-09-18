Northbound I-17 narrowed near Loop 303 this weekend (Sept. 20-23)
PHOENIX – Northbound Interstate 17 will be narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and State Route 74 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20-23, for ongoing pavement improvement work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps at Dove Valley Road will be closed this weekend. Drivers can access Dove Valley Road by exiting at Loop 303 and continuing north on the frontage road. The northbound I-17 circular ramp to westbound SR 74 will be closed during nighttime hours.
Drivers should allow extra time, consider traveling during non-peak morning or nighttime hours. Motorists also should avoid using local streets east of I-17 as alternate routes because those roadways are not designed for heavier freeway traffic.
Future weekend restrictions for this project are currently scheduled as follows:
- Northbound I-17 also narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and SR 74/Carefree Highway from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
- Southbound I-17 is scheduled to be closed at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane between SR 74 and Loop 303. Detour: Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Loop 303.
- Southbound I-17 is scheduled to be closed at Loop 303 and then narrowed to one lane to Jomax Road from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Detour: Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Loop 303.
Crews are continuing a much-needed project to improve the ride on 6 miles of I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74. Additional I-17 closures or lane restrictions will be needed as the work proceeds. ADOT encourages drivers to sign up for project traffic alerts at azdot.gov/i-17HappyValleySR74.
Following the initial removal of an old, worn top layer of asphalt pavement along the freeway, crews are smoothing the freeway’s remaining concrete surface through a process called diamond grinding. Diamond grinding has been used in recent years to create a smoother and more durable road surface on a number of Phoenix-area freeways, including I-10, I-17, Loop 101 and Loop 202.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.