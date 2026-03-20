I-17 restrictions in Northern Arizona start Monday, March 23

PHOENIX – Daytime restrictions are scheduled along north- and southbound Interstate 17 in the Camp Verde and Munds Park areas Monday through Wednesday, March 23-25, for work to install a pair of digital message signs, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time while the following I-17 lane restrictions are in place:

Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane near the State Route 260 interchange (milepost 287) in Camp Verde from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday (March 23-25) for sign installation.

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane near Munds Park (milepost 324) from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (March 23-24) for sign installation.

The new digital message signs are part of ADOT’s ongoing $6 million project to add traffic management technology, including fiber optic cable and several closed circuit traffic cameras, along I-17 between Cordes Lakes and Flagstaff. The project also is installing road weather system equipment to help alert ADOT and travelers to potential storm-related traffic challenges.

The entire project is scheduled for completion this fall.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.