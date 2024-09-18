MEMPHIS ORGANIZATIONS RECOGNIZED BY FORBES, FAST COMPANY, AND OTHERS FOR FOSTERING NEXT GEN WORKFORCE

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ALSAC, and First Horizon Honored for Exceptional Commitment to Employee Growth, Innovation and Long-Term Career Success

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis, the world’s epicenter of innovation, creativity and soul, continues to prove itself as a vibrant home for the next generation of young professionals. Several of the city's cornerstone institutions including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ALSAC , and First Horizon have been recently recognized globally for attracting and supporting new graduates and early-career professionals. Memphis’ many attributes are detailed at www.WhyMemphis.com “Memphis has a spirit and history of purpose-driven innovation that is reflected at ALSAC and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC. “The city’s vibrant and forward-thinking culture contributes to our ability to grow and thrive, creating thousands of new jobs and expanding our mission to save children’s lives globally. Our commitment to innovation not only strengthens our community but also ensures St. Jude continues to lead in groundbreaking research and compassionate care for children worldwide.”A recent survey by the National Society of High School Scholars recognized St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as the top employer of choice for Generation Z. Known for its groundbreaking work in medical research and mission-driven focus, St. Jude continues to provide meaningful and impactful career opportunities. With its $12.9 billion strategic plan, St. Jude and ALSAC, its fundraising and awareness organization, is creating approximately 2,500 new jobs and expanding its role as a leader in healthcare and employee satisfaction, further solidifying Memphis’ reputation as a top city for young professionals.Forbes recently named Memphis’ First Horizon Bank one of the best employers for new graduates, citing its commitment to fostering a positive work environment that resonates with Gen Z values. Over the past 160 years, First Horizon has developed innovative programs to create a supportive, forward-thinking workplace that appeals to young professionals looking to launch their careers in a city that balances professional growth with an exciting, affordable lifestyle. Employing nearly 7,500 employees in 12 states across the Southern region and with $81.8 billion in assets, First Horizon continues to be a key driver of Memphis' economic vitality while offering career opportunities that prioritize work-life balance, professional development, and inclusivity for the next generation of professionals.Additionally, ALSAC has once again been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, marking its fifth consecutive year of being honored for its culture of innovation. ALSAC’s dedication to fostering innovation in the workplace creates an environment where creativity and groundbreaking ideas thrive. This recognition underscores Memphis' status as a forward-thinking city where innovation and opportunity meet for young professionals.While these designations solidify Memphis’ standing as a key market to build a lucrative career, the city offers more than just career opportunities. With its rich music scene, affordable housing, growing arts and food cultures, and world-class outdoor spaces such as “World Changing Idea” finalist Tom Lee Park, the city is an ideal location for Gen Z professionals seeking fulfilling work and a vibrant community. As these nationally recognized organizations continue to invest in their workforce and the community, Memphis’ livability as a top-tier destination for Gen Z and new graduates only grows stronger. Whether it’s exploring the city’s iconic neighborhoods or working in one of the country’s leading healthcare or financial institutions, Memphis provides the perfect balance of professional and personal growth.

