Inbound Logistics Announces 2024 Top 100 Trucking Companies

Find the Top 100 Trucking Companies plus exclusive trucking market research in all September editions of Inbound Logistics.

This prestigious list, released every September by Inbound Logistics, recognizes the market’s most dependable trucking companies.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inbound Logistics has released its highly anticipated 2024 Top 100 Trucking Companies list.This prestigious annual list, curated and released every September by Inbound Logistics, recognizes the market’s most effective and dependable trucking companies and transportation management providers. To select the honorees, the Inbound Logistics editorial team evaluated hundreds of submissions, diving into data, conducting interviews, and assessing the opinions of trucking services buyers.From global giants to regional specialists, the selected trucking providers offer services ranging from truckload to less-than-truckload, final mile, expedited, white glove, and freight brokerage services, among others.The full list of Top 100 companies is now available.In addition to unveiling the Top 100 list, Inbound Logistics has also released the findings of our 2024 Trucking Perspectives market research study.The report sheds light on the state of the trucking market and the key services and solutions shippers are seeking from their transportation partners. Here are some key findings:Economic Outlook: 79% of motor carrier executives describe the economy as trending “somewhere in between” up and down. Just 16% expect the economy to improve in the near term, but only 6% predict a downward trend.Shippers’ Priorities: Transportation costs remain the top concern for 66% of shippers, driven by supply chain complexities and distance factors. Customer service is the second key priority, cited by 50% of respondents.Shipper Preferences: Price remains the leading factor for shippers when choosing a motor carrier, cited by 77% of respondents, followed by reliability and capacity.Top Challenges for Truckers: Insurance costs, price pressure from customers, and rising equipment costs are the leading concerns for motor carriers. Cargo theft has also surged as a critical issue, with 26% of truckers citing it as a major challenge compared to just 7% last year.The Top 100 Trucking Companies and the 2024 Trucking Perspectives Report are featured in all September 2024 editions of Inbound Logistics.Read the complete September edition here.

Meet the 2024 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Trucking Companies

