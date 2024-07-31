Inbound Logistics Announces 2024 Top 100 3PL Providers and Top 10 3PLs Readers’ Choice Excellence Awards Honorees
These companies excel in providing scalable and flexible logistics, supply chain, transportation, and distribution solutions.
These companies excel in providing scalable and flexible logistics, supply chain, transportation, and distribution solutions.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inbound Logistics has released its highly anticipated 2024 Top 100 3PL Providers and Top 10 3PLs Readers’ Choice Excellence Awards lists.
— Inbound Logistics
These two prestigious annual lists, curated and released every July by Inbound Logistics, recognize the market’s most effective and dependable third-party logistics providers (3PLs). These companies excel in providing scalable and flexible logistics, supply chain, transportation, and distribution solutions.
Top 100 3PLs
The Top 100 3PLs—selected by Inbound Logistics editors from among hundreds of submissions—offer services including logistics and supply chain consulting; warehousing; and motor, air, rail, and expedited freight; as well as specialized services such as reverse logistics, labor management, global sourcing, and security analysis, among others. Many of the Top 100 3PLs also provide technologies like TMS, WMS, and supply chain visibility solutions.
Top 10 3PLs
The Top 10 3PLs are selected by Inbound Logistics readers, with more than 12,500 votes cast this year. Readers selected their favorite 3PLs based on high satisfaction with service, cost, and technology capabilities. Watch the Top 10 3PLs announcement videos here.
The 2024 Top 10 winners are:
Echo Global Logistics
Kenco
Hub Group
Sunset Transportation
DHL
Ruan
Ryder
R2 Logistics
Brown Integrated Logistics
SEKO
Exclusive 3PL Market Research
In addition to unveiling the Top 100 and Top 10 lists, Inbound Logistics has released the findings of its 2024 3PL Perspectives market research study. The report sheds light on the state of the 3PL market and the key services and solutions shippers seek from their outsourced logistics partners. Highlights include:
Revenue Trends: 3PLs report more than $194 billion in gross sales for 2023, but the data suggests total revenues have fallen despite higher figures than in 2022 due to increased responses.
Strongest Markets: Transportation, retail, and manufacturing sectors lead, followed by wholesale, eCommerce, and services/government are the top users of 3PL services.
Key Services: 91% of 3PLs manage inbound logistics, 71% can serve as lead logistics or fourth-party logistics providers, and 70% handle inventory management.
Strategic Partnerships: Common strategies include DC network optimization (57%), supply chain design (57%), and nearshoring/reshoring (55%).
Shipper Challenges: Increasing concerns include cutting transportation costs (41% in 2024 vs. 37% in 2023), business process improvement, customer service, and supply chain visibility.
Cost Challenges: Rising operational costs (71%), technology investment (62%), and labor issues (57%) are top challenges for 3PLs.
The Top 100 3PL Providers and Top 10 Readers’ Choice Excellence Awards lists and the 2024 3PL Perspectives Report are featured in all July 2024 editions of Inbound Logistics magazine.
