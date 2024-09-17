Slovenia will, on request, provide relief to the countries of Central and South-Eastern Europe affected by floods

SLOVENIA, September 17 - The situation in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Romania, Hungary and Austria has worsened considerably after Storm Boris and heavy rainfall with flooding swept through Central Europe at the end of last week. There were also some fatalities. Basic living conditions must be ensured as soon as possible for the population in the affected areas.

Relief will be provided by up to five teams for rescue, search and recovery operations and water pumping that can be deployed abroad simultaneously.

It will be provided or coordinated by the Ministry of Defence, in particular its Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief, at the specific request of each country. The Slovenian Armed Forces will provide support for the implementation of this decision within the framework of its available human resources and technical capacity.

Assistance totalling up to EUR 600,000 will be financed by the Ministry of Defence from the financial plan of the budget users, i.e. the Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief and the Slovenian Armed Forces. Up to 75% of the transport and operational costs incurred by the units may be reimbursed by the European Commission upon the submission of receipts.