State Secretary Gabrič in Chisinau pledges continued political and development support for Moldova

SLOVENIA, September 17 - In her address as Minister for Development Cooperation, State Secretary Gabrič underlined the need to support countries whose future is based on the values of freedom, democracy and human rights. "Slovenia remains a staunch supporter of Moldova's European path," assured Dr Gabrič, expressing her commitment to continue supporting the Moldovan authorities in their efforts to build a modern, successful and resilient society.

She highlighted the key role of development cooperation, in which Slovenia and Moldova have developed a strong partnership over the past decade. This partnership is based on existing development projects such as the institutional transformation of the National Bank of Moldova implemented by the CEF, the ITF Enhancing Human Security project providing healthcare and psychosocial support to Ukrainian refugee children in Moldova, and the empowerment of women in the agricultural sector in cooperation with Caritas Moldova. The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs plans to further increase development funding for Moldova over the next two years.

Co-hosted by Moldova, France, Germany and Romania since 2022, the Conference was attended by representatives from more than 30 countries and 10 international organisations. Its main objective is to express support for Moldova, identify the main reform and development priorities for the country in the coming period and ensure a coordinated international response.

On the sidelines of the Conference, State Secretary Gabrič held talks with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Office for EU Integration, Cristina Gherasimov. During their meeting, she reiterated Slovenia's support for Moldova's European aspirations and pledged assistance in the form of knowledge transfer and experience in the areas of EU accession negotiations and European policies.