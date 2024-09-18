NYDA launches Mpumalanga Youth in Tourism Fund, 19 Sept

he Mpumalanga Youth in Tourism Fund has been established by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) in partnership with the Department of Economic Development and Tourism and will be officially launched on the 19th September 2024

This fund is designed to support young entrepreneurs in the tourism sector within Mpumalanga province, providing financial assistance to help them grow and expand their businesses. The fund is part of a three-year Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between DEDT and NYDA, with each organization contributing 50% of the fund’s annual R6 million.

This initiative aims to empower youth-led businesses in the tourism sector, recognising the importance of tourism as a key driver of economic development in Mpumalanga Province. The fund will assist stimulate innovation, create jobs, and promote sustainable business growth, particularly in rural and underdeveloped areas of the province.

“The Mpumalanga region is synonymous with tourism and such a fund only aims to further bolster the industry to not only grow but also ensure that there are young people as key players in the industry. The NYDA is excited by this project and looks forward to supporting our youth within the tourism industry,” said Executive Chair of the NYDA, Ms Asanda Luwaca.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 19 September 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Manyeleti Game Reserve

A prime tourist destination known for its rich wildlife and cultural heritage, the Manyeleti Game Reserve serves as an ideal venue to highlight the importance of the tourism sector to Mpumalanga’s economy.

For media enquiries and interviews email Lwaphesheya.Khoza@nyda.gov.za