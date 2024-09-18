PRESS RELEASE

Flood Debris Removal Guidelines for Small Waterways, Property Drainage

Montpelier, Vt. – Vermont officials and Vermonters continue to contend with flood debris removal from Vermont waterways. If left in place, these piles of rocks, sediment, and woody material may pose a risk to property and public safety.

With rain in the forecast this weekend, it’s important to check drainage around your home. To make sure flood debris removal around your home is not delayed, the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are sharing additional guidelines:

Permit Requirements

Does Not Require a Permit

Removing small amounts of flood-related debris (less than 10 cubic yards) from drainage ditches or small waterways within 150 feet of a structure outside of local or state right-of-way using hand tools, such as shovels, picks, chainsaws, or come-alongs, does not require a permit from the state.



May Require a Permit, Contact Your Town or the State Rivers Program

If mechanical equipment is required or if the area of concern is further upstream or downstream (more than 150’) of a structure, contact the town or state river engineers before proceeding.

Debris Disposal

Any debris that is removed should be taken to an upland location where it will not be remobilized during the next rain event. Do not leave it at the edge of the ditch or stream.

Emergency Protective Measures for Towns

Towns have the authority to implement Emergency Protective Measures to facilitate the rapid response required to address flood-related threats, while complying with guidelines set by the DEC.

Additional River Work Guidelines

If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact the DEC Rivers Programs at anr.wsmdrivers@vermont.gov or visit https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/rivers/river-management/property-concerns.

For more information on flood recovery resources from the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Department, or the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.

