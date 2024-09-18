PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO EXHIBIT AT THE SOUTHWEST VETERINARY SYMPOSIUM IN FORT WORTH, TEXAS

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV, PETVW)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets announced today it will be exhibiting at the 2024 Southwest Veterinary Symposium (“SWVS”) to be held September 26th to September 29th 2024 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

PetVivo intends to exhibit its lead product, SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology. Spryng is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device composed of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

“The SWVS provides us an excellent event to demonstrate to leading veterinarians our innovative medical device for the management of osteoarthritis, Spryng, with OsteoCushion Technology” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We welcome the opportunity to support SWVS and participate in this symposium to explain the advantages of Spryng including the beneficial results we have witnessed when administered to horses and companion animals throughout the United States.”

Conference Details:

Southwest Veterinary Symposium Exhibit Details:

Booth/Table #: 242

Dates:

Thursday, September 26, 2024, 2:00pm – 5:30pm

Friday, September 27, 2024, 9:30am – 5:00pm

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 9:30am – 5:00pm

Location: The Fort Worth Convention Center, Fort Worth, Texas

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injectable medical device for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please visit https://petvivo.com/.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer:

