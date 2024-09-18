Zenphi Connects Google Workspace & Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory)

Zenphi — the #1 no-code Google Workspace automation platform

Zenphi Expands Automation to Streamline User and Group Management across Microsoft Entra ID and Google Workspace Directory

With our integration into Microsoft Entra ID, Zenphi empowers businesses to automate critical identity and access management tasks like user provisioning and password management effortlessly” — Vahid Taslimi, CEO at Zenphi

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenphi, the platform for Google Workspace workflow automation , is thrilled to announce its integration with Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), marking a significant expansion in its capabilities. With this new integration, organizations can now leverage Zenphi’s powerful automation to streamline essential identity and access management (IAM) processes between Google Workspace Directory and Microsoft Entra ID, improving operational efficiency and security.For organizations using Google Workspace as their productivity suite and Azure AD as their identity management provider, Zenphi’s new integration provides an end-to-end automated workflow solution. Without Zenphi, admins often rely on manual processes or use basic automation options available in Azure AD’s native tools or other third-party solutions like Microsoft Power Automate. These alternatives, while functional, may lack the flexibility and depth that Zenphi’s no-code platform offers, especially when integrating with Google Workspace for full automation of user management across both platforms.By connecting Microsoft Entra ID and Google Workspace, Zenphi simplifies the management of cross-platform user bases, eliminating the need for manual tasks or switching between different tools. This makes Zenphi a standout solution for automating user lifecycle management and access provisioning across both platforms.— With our integration into Microsoft Entra ID, Zenphi empowers businesses to automate critical identity and access management tasks like user provisioning and password management effortlessly, — said Vahid Taslimi, CEO of Zenphi. — By eliminating repetitive manual processes, organizations can improve both operational efficiency and security, freeing up valuable resources to focus on strategic growth initiatives.Key Automation Features for Microsoft Entra ID (former Azure AD) in Zenphi:— User Provisioning and Deprovisioning In Google WorkspaceZenphi allows organizations to automate the creation, updating, and deletion of user accounts based on triggers from any systems like HR systems or custom forms, ensuring smooth onboarding and offboarding.— User OnboardingAutomate tasks like sending welcome emails, assigning groups, and provisioning resources when a new employee joins the organization.— Password ManagementZenphi automates the entire password recovery process, reducing the burden on IT teams and ensuring quick resolution for end users.— Group ManagementAutomate the creation, updating, and deletion of Microsoft Entra ID groups, triggered by events such as project launches or completion.— User ReportingAutomatically generate and share compliance reports for users and groups, saving time and ensuring up-to-date data.— Manager AssignmentsAssign or reassign managers to users in Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD) based on data from HR systems, ensuring smooth transitions and accurate reporting structures.Zenphi continues to deliver on its promise of empowering businesses with intuitive, powerful automation tools that help them optimize and scale their operations. For more details on how to automate Google admin tasks with Zenphi, access this Azure AD — Google Workspace Integration guide , visit Zenphi’s official website, or contact our support team.

