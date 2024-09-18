Southwest Minnesota partners collaborate to increase breast cancer screenings

News Release

Sept. 18, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Sage Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program is working with the American Cancer Society and more than a dozen partners in Southwest Minnesota as part of a pilot campaign to raise awareness about the availability of free breast cancer screening services.

Health care partners in the area came together with Sage to address this issue of breast cancer screening. The campaign includes digital, radio and print advertisements running in Southwest Minnesota that encourage free breast cancer screenings. Additionally, there will be mobile mammography events in the area, including an event on Oct. 21 in Worthington hosted by Our Lady of Guadalupe Free Clinic and Sanford Health.

“Data in Southwest Minnesota indicate we have an opportunity through this pilot campaign to improve breast cancer survival and save lives in the area by getting people screened,” said Tina Nelson, co-director of the Sage Program.

Research shows mammograms are the best tool for breast cancer screening and detection. Breast cancer is easier to treat, and outcomes are often better, when it is diagnosed and treated early.

“Mammogram is an effective screening test that is offered yearly to women who are 40 or older and at average risk,” said Hahn Nguyen, a public health educator at Nobles County. “An early diagnosis of localized breast cancer has a 99%, 5-year relative survival rate.”

According to Minnesota Cancer Reporting System data, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Minnesota. Women living in the southwest region who have breast cancer are more likely to die from it than women with breast cancer living in other parts of the state. “Breast cancer is a complex disease and understanding why rates may differ is complex, but we know screening works and that Sage can help connect people to free screening resources,” Nelson said. She added that MDH will explore doing similar campaigns around the state depending on the outcome of this pilot campaign.

Sami Jo Helmers, an American Cancer Society Senior development manager and Southwest Minnesota resident said, “We have local clinics that can screen the women in our community and a health department willing to pay for screenings if they are uninsured.”

Mary Crow, who lives in Nobles County, is a breast cancer survivor who got regular mammograms, including the one that detected cancer before it spread. “I did not have any symptoms with my cancer,” she said. “I had mammograms yearly and never missed one. If you have never had a screening mammogram, now is the time.”

Word of mouth and provider referrals are also important parts of the campaign. Amy Munson is a breast cancer survivor from Tracy, Minn., who is encouraging others to get their mammogram. A mother of eight and a youth pastor, Munson relied on her family and friends to gain strength during her cancer journey. “One take away I hope I give you today is please take care of yourselves for your family’s sake,” Munson said.

The Sage Program provides free breast cancer screenings, diagnostic services and treatment referrals to those who qualify. Sage and the American Cancer Society are collaborating with local partners this fall to ensure the people they serve have the support they need to get regular mammograms and stay healthy. One aspect of the campaign is a partner toolkit that includes posters, social media posts, and other content that can be shared throughout Southwest Minnesota communities. View the toolkit and a list of all the partners at Increasing Cancer Screening in Southwest Minnesota.

The Sage Program offers free screenings at several participating southwest Minnesota clinics for Minnesotans who meet eligibility requirements. Sage will pay for breast cancer screening for people ages 40-64. Those ages 30-39 may be eligible for Sage services if they have symptoms that may indicate breast cancer such as a lump, pain, or swelling, or have a family history of breast cancer.

Sage and its partners are sharing a common message. Get your mammogram. Be there for life’s precious moments.

To schedule an appointment at a clinic near you, call the Sage Program at 1-888-643-2584.

Learn more about the Sage Program and see if you are eligible for free services at mnsage.com.

Learn more about the American Cancer Society and find helpful breast cancer resources at www.cancer.org.

