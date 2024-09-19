BlogPaws Announces Media Partnership with DOGTV for REAL Talks at BlogPaws LiVE

The partnership will bolster the newly created REAL Talks event, fostering an engaging space for inspiration through its unique, short talk format.

We are thrilled to be able to help capture and share the short-talks with a large swath of passionate pet people.” — Beke Lubeach, DOGTV CEO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlogPaws, the community for pet-focused content creators, is thrilled to announce its official media partnership with DOGTV for the upcoming REAL Talks event that will close BlogPaws LiVE in Boulder, Colorado . As the official media partner, DOGTV will bring unparalleled exposure and reach to the REAL Talks speakers and brand sponsors.Pet-focused speakers will grace the REAL Talks stage at eTown Hall on November 16, 2024 with a story and a message to captivate the audience in one of the four REAL themes: Research, Education, Advice, or Love. From veterinarians sharing research to heartwarming storytellers, REAL Talks offer a vibrant platform for voices that shape the pet world.Each REAL Talk will be recorded in front of the live studio audience and produced as its own short talk for post-event distribution. Content captured and edited by DOGTV at BlogPaws LiVE will be made available in the following ways:• On the DOGTV app as ungated content, folks won't need a DOGTV subscription to be able to view• On a dedicated landing page created for BlogPaws• On DOGTV's fast channels• On social media (short form reels/previews)• On YouTube“DOGTV is excited to partner with BlogPaws as their official media partner,” shared Beke Lubeach, CEO of DOGTV. “Their upcoming REAL talks programming will highlight important and valuable subjects for a variety of pet parents, and we are thrilled to be able to help capture and share the short-talks with a large swath of passionate pet people."Chloe DiVita, CEO of BlogPaws, adds, “The pet industry is eager for inspiring content that features quality speakers sharing thought-provoking ideas. Our vision for a series of short talks has been percolating for over five years, and now the stars have aligned to bring these talks to life through film, production, and global distribution. It’s an honor to collaborate with DOGTV to make this dream a reality.”For more information, visit: REAL Talks by BlogPaws ###About BlogPaws:BlogPaws is the pet industry’s leading resource and community for building a thriving pet blog or content creation business. The BlogPaws community empowers pet-focused bloggers and creators with community-driven education and expert digital marketing advice. Learn more at BlogPaws.LiVE and follow @blogpaws on Instagram and LinkedIn.About DOGTV:DOGTV is the ultimate streaming platform for dogs and their humans. Its scientifically developed content keeps dogs relaxed, entertained, and stimulated. Pet Parents can enjoy expertly crafted programming focused on key areas of interest like training insight, pet-friendly recipes, and important health considerations and solutions from experts. With a unique blend of programming tailored to canine sensibilities, DOGTV offers a groundbreaking solution to alleviate separation anxiety and enrich dogs’ lives worldwide. Visit DOGTV.com for more information and follow @dogtv on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter/X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.