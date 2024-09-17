WTO members discuss work programme on e-commerce post MC13 with a focus on development

Members discussed the proposals submitted by the Least-developed Countries Group in WT/GC/W/905/Rev.1, by the African, Caribbean and Pacific Countries Group in WT/GC/W/916 and by Cambodia in WT/GC/W/900.

Members' discussions highlighted the importance of bridging the digital divide and facilitating investment aimed at enhancing access to physical and digital infrastructure, such as electricity and internet broadband. Members noted the need to put in place the necessary regulatory frameworks and standards.

Another area of importance underscored by members is the need for training and capacity building activities aimed at enhancing digital skills for small business and women entrepreneurs in developing economies and preparing them to engage in e-commerce. Members proposed a mapping exercise to collect capacity building initiatives undertaken by other organizations.

Members noted that the WTO should continue to use its convening power to invite relevant international organizations and other stakeholders to discuss various topics under the work programme.

Ambassador Brown reminded members that the work to be undertaken in the coming months is aimed at presenting recommendations for action at the next Ministerial Conference, in line with the MC13 decision. Ambassador Brown noted that a session on 7 October would focus on training and capacity building.