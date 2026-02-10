Applications from LDCs open for WTO annual workshop on transfer of technology

The purpose of this workshop is to facilitate dialogue on reported technology transfer measures under Article 66.2 of the TRIPS Agreement. In Article 66.2, the TRIPS Agreement specifically obliges developed country members to provide incentives to enterprises and institutions in their territories to promote and encourage technology transfer to LDC members. The aim is to enable LDCs to create a sound and viable technological base.

The workshop comprises two components: a two-day interactive training segment, followed by a reporting and review segment held within the framework of a formal meeting of the Council for TRIPS. Taken together, these components aim to promote dialogue and coordination between developed country members reporting incentives for technology transfer and their intended beneficiaries, namely LDC members.

The workshop is based on the Article 66.2 reports submitted by developed country members, LDCs' identified priority needs and broader discussions in the WTO on trade and technology transfer.

Who should apply?

Thirty places are available for allocation to applicants from beneficiary LDC members and observers.

Governments of members and observers of LDCs are invited to nominate up to three applicants.

To be considered, applicants must:

be government officials responsible for, or with direct experience in, implementing technology transfer projects and managing intellectual property or trade matters; and

have advanced knowledge of English or French, permitting them to deliver presentations and participate actively in discussions and presentations during the workshop.

How to apply?

Detailed information about the application process in English is available here.

The online application form in French is available here.