Korea contributes to WTO Global Trust Fund and WTO Chairs Programme

The Global Trust Fund was established in December 2001 to receive unearmarked extra-budgetary donations from WTO members to finance technical cooperation activities carried out by the WTO. The WTO Chairs Programme provides support to academic institutions in developing economies to undertake trade-related research and deliver training courses for the benefit of policymakers and other stakeholders.

The Director-General welcomed the contribution, saying: "The Republic of Korea's contributions to the Global Trust Fund and the WTO Chairs Programme are an important investment in knowledge, capacity-building and inclusiveness. I welcome this support, which helps ensure that developing economies and least-developed countries can participate more effectively in the multilateral trading system."

Sung-yo Choi, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, stated: "The Republic of Korea is pleased to support the WTO's Global Trust Fund and the WTO Chairs Programme. These contributions reflect our strong commitment to strengthening trade-related capacity in developing economies and least-developed countries, and to promoting informed, inclusive participation in the multilateral trading system."

Overall, the Republic of Korea has contributed over CHF 8 million to WTO Trust Funds over more than 20 years. These contributions form part of the Republic of Korea's long-standing engagement in supporting WTO technical assistance and capacity-building efforts.