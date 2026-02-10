Korea contributes to WTO Global Trust Fund and WTO Chairs Programme
The Global Trust Fund was established in December 2001 to receive unearmarked extra-budgetary donations from WTO members to finance technical cooperation activities carried out by the WTO. The WTO Chairs Programme provides support to academic institutions in developing economies to undertake trade-related research and deliver training courses for the benefit of policymakers and other stakeholders.
The Director-General welcomed the contribution, saying: "The Republic of Korea's contributions to the Global Trust Fund and the WTO Chairs Programme are an important investment in knowledge, capacity-building and inclusiveness. I welcome this support, which helps ensure that developing economies and least-developed countries can participate more effectively in the multilateral trading system."
Sung-yo Choi, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, stated: "The Republic of Korea is pleased to support the WTO's Global Trust Fund and the WTO Chairs Programme. These contributions reflect our strong commitment to strengthening trade-related capacity in developing economies and least-developed countries, and to promoting informed, inclusive participation in the multilateral trading system."
Overall, the Republic of Korea has contributed over CHF 8 million to WTO Trust Funds over more than 20 years. These contributions form part of the Republic of Korea's long-standing engagement in supporting WTO technical assistance and capacity-building efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.