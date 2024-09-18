$50 Million Awarded to Support Child Care Seats

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $50 million in funding awards to support an estimated 5,500 seats at child care facilities for New York families. This follows Governor Hochul’s previous efforts to expand access to affordable child care, including the launch of a digital portal that streamlines access to the State’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) for families statewide. CCAP covers free or low-cost child care for 130,000 kids statewide, with most eligible families paying no more than $15 per week in child care costs.

“We are expanding access to affordable, high-quality child care for kids and parents across New York State – because when our families have the resources to be successful, everyone benefits,” Governor Hochul said. “As we make historic investments to expand the number of child care seats and drive down costs, I encourage families to utilize our digital portal and apply for New York’s Child Care Assistance Program.”

The grants, supported through New York’s Child Care Capital Program, will be distributed to an expected 45 awardees across New York State. These grants will assist child care providers in creating or expanding the capacity of their programs and support approximately 5,500 seats across all awardees. Final awards will be based on successful completion of contracting and projects.

Region Amount Awarded New York City $18,371,066 Hudson Valley $7,766,984 Central New York $7,848,284 Capital Region $6,360,146 Western New York $5,072,336 Long Island $3,103,987 Finger Lakes $1,134,342



The Capital Program is overseen by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) and administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY). Awardees will receive reimbursement grants for the design, construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation, equipment, and other capital assets for existing or proposed state-licensed, not-for-profit or for-profit child day care centers and registered school-age child care programs. The facility must be intended to be used as a child care program for at least eight years.

More information on the Child Care Capital Program requirements and awardees is available on the Child Care Services page of the OCFS website.

Additionally, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, a historic $1.8 billion state and federal investment in the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) was secured in the FY25 Enacted Budget.

In July, Governor Hochul announced the launch of the state’s new digital portal making it easier for families statewide to apply for child care assistance through CCAP.

While eligibility is based on multiple factors, including income and family size, many families may qualify for CCAP if their household income is at or below 85 percent of the State Median Income. Currently, 85 percent of the State Median Income for a family of four is approximately $108,000.

OCFS Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “The newly awarded capital grants will increase childcare availability throughout New York State. Governor Hochul’s deliberate actions to increase the supply of child care openings to meet the demands of affordable, accessible, and quality child care are historic. Increased access to these opportunities afford parents with a peace of mind when they know their children are well-cared for and nurtured while they are at work or furthering their education.”

DASNY President Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is privileged to support Governor Hochul’s strategic initiative aimed at enhancing child care accessibility for New Yorkers. Through the expansion of facilities and the allocation of vital capital funds, we are committed to developing additional childcare resources that will substantially benefit families across New York.”

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said, “Access to affordable, high-quality child care is fundamental to the health of New York City parents. Without it, parents bear the added burden of mental and physical stress having to make trade offs that no parent should have to make, and which in the long run worsens the risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease and diabetes. This awards program means more choices and better well-being for thousands of families, and lower health care costs for society as a whole.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “With a historic $50 million investment to support 5,500 childcare seats and increased support for providers, this initiative makes it easier for families to find and afford the care they need. The new digital portal also simplifies the process, allowing every eligible family to benefit from the Child Care Assistance Program. I applaud Governor Hochul for her dedication to ensuring that every New York family has access to affordable, high-quality childcare.”

Assemblymember Maritza Davila said, “This investment of $50 million will create thousands of new child care seats and provide essential support to child care providers statewide. By making child care more affordable and accessible, we are empowering New York's families and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive. I would like to thank Governor Hochul, for her leadership and for making a real difference in the lives of our children and working parents.”

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul and her team at OCFS for making it easier to apply for child care assistance, targeting funds to providers who offer free and low cost services and supporting 5,500 childcare seats. These are significant actions which will benefit New York's families. Huge thank you to Speaker Heastie and Majority Leader Stewart Cousins, as well as Governor Hochul for finding resources for these appropriations.”