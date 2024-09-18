AlphaBravo Secures Strategic BOA Contract with The Office Under Secretary of Defense and Naval Air Warfare Center

AlphaBravo, a leading provider of innovative technology announced the signing of a Sole Source Basic Ordering Agreement with the Naval Air Warfare Center.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlphaBravo, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the signing of a significant Sole Source Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) with the Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWC). This agreement marks a pivotalmilestone in AlphaBravo’s ongoing commitment to delivering advanced and reliable solutions to support the operational readiness of the United States Navy.The BOA, which will streamline the procurement process and enhance the agility of NAWC, outlines the terms and conditions for AlphaBravo to provide a range of essential services and products. These include ABOps, AlphaBravo AI, and the supply of cutting-edge commercial technology solutions.Introduction of ABOps:As part of this strategic BOA, AlphaBravo will deploy its flagship solution, ABOps, as the first task order. ABOps is an advanced operations platform designed to optimize and streamline mission-critical processes. With capabilities that include real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and seamless integration with existing naval systems, ABOps is poised to significantly enhance the operational efficiency and readiness of NAWC.“We are honored to enter into this Basic Ordering Agreement with the Naval Air Warfare Center,” said Mike Johnson, CTO of AlphaBravo. “This agreement underscores our dedication to supporting the mission-critical needs of the United States Navy. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to deliver high-quality, reliable solutions that enhance the operational capabilities of NAWC.”The BOA is expected to facilitate the procurement of services and products over the next 5 years. This agreement not only strengthens AlphaBravo’s relationship with NAWC but also reaffirms its commitment to contributing to national defense through innovative and dependable technology solutions.About AlphaBravo:AlphaBravo is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in delivering cutting-edge products and services to government and commercial clients. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and excellence, AlphaBravo is dedicated to supporting the operational readiness and mission success of its customers. For more information, visit https://www.alphabravo.io Contact Information:AlphaBravo Marketing Team(202) 420-9736info@alphabravo.ioFor further information, please contact AlphaBravo’s media relations department.Info@alphabravo.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.