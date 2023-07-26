AlphaBravo Awarded $950M Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) IDIQ Contract for JADC2
AlphaBravo announced today that it has been awarded a $950 million ceiling Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract.FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AlphaBravo, a leading innovator in the defense industry, announced today that it has been awarded a $950 million ceiling Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.
"With this contract, AlphaBravo is poised to redefine the future of defense through our innovative approach to digital architecture, standards, and concepts," said Chad Serino, CEO at AlphaBravo. "Our commitment to excellence and our passion for innovation make us the ideal choice to lead this important initiative. We're excited to leverage our expertise to deliver a robust, integrated solution that enhances the capabilities of our armed forces."
Under this contract, AlphaBravo will conceptualize, design, and implement advanced technologies and capabilities that are vital to the U.S. military's ability to maintain a competitive edge in the global arena. The company's work will focus on the development of digital architecture, standards, and concepts that will enable seamless communication and coordination across all defense domains.
