AssetLink Transforms Investment Landscape with AI-Driven RWA Tokenization; Selected as ALPHA Startup for Web Summit 2024

AssetLink Tokenization Assets

Pioneering web3 startup unveils groundbreaking platform set to revolutionize investment access to real-world assets at Web Summit in Lisbon.

Being chosen as an ALPHA startup at Web Summit validates our mission to democratize asset ownership and signals a new era where technology empowers financial inclusion.” — Ahmad N., Co-Founder

LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssetLink - RWA Tokenization & AI, a visionary startup revolutionizing the way people invest in real-world assets through blockchain and artificial intelligence, proudly announces its selection as an ALPHA startup for Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon . This esteemed recognition underscores AssetLink's commitment to making high-value investments accessible to all."We're breaking down the barriers that have long kept everyday investors out of the most lucrative markets," said Ahmad Noureddine, Co-Founder of AssetLink. "Being chosen as an ALPHA startup at Web Summit validates our mission to democratize asset ownership and signals a new era where technology empowers financial inclusion."Recent Milestones and PartnershipsBuilding momentum ahead of Web Summit 2024, AssetLink has secured strategic partnerships with leading technology innovators and financial giants. These collaborations aim to expand the platform's capabilities and accelerate the adoption of real-world asset tokenization on a global scale.About AssetLink's PlatformAssetLink's innovative platform seamlessly converts real-world assets (RWA) such as real estate, fine art, and commodities into digital tokens on the blockchain. This tokenization process unlocks liquidity and allows for fractional ownership, enabling a broader range of investors to participate in markets traditionally dominated by institutions. The platform's AI capabilities provide users with predictive analytics and personalized investment insights, enhancing decision-making and portfolio management.Highlights at Web Summit 2024:- Live Platform Demonstrations: Witness the real-time tokenization of assets and explore the intuitive user interface designed for investors of all levels.- Exclusive Feature Launch: Be among the first to experience AssetLink's new AI-driven investment advisor, offering tailored recommendations based on market trends and individual goals.- Interactive Workshops: Participate in sessions led by industry experts on the future of asset tokenization, blockchain integration, and AI in finance.- Networking Opportunities: Connect with the AssetLink team to discuss potential partnerships, collaborations, and investment opportunities.Attendees can visit the AssetLink booth at Web Summit to delve into their transformative solutions. Early visitors will receive an exclusive offer to join the beta program, granting priority access to upcoming features and services.About AssetLinkBased in Portugal and built by AtivoLabs, AssetLink is redefining the investment ecosystem by bridging the gap between tangible assets and digital innovation. Through the fusion of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, AssetLink empowers individuals worldwide to diversify their portfolios with ease, transparency, and unprecedented access to assets once beyond reach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.