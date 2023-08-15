AssetLink Announces the Launch of Presale Stage 2: A New Era of Tokenized Real Estate Begins
Merging real estate's potential with ai & blockchain's innovation, AssetLink redefines property investment with unmatched platform & holder rewards.
We invite anyone who has passion for real estate or blockchain to join us in the presale. Come take a look at the future of asset management!”LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AssetLink, a groundbreaking platform developed by AtivoLabs, is excited to announce the commencement of Stage 2 of its token presale. This innovative platform stands at the intersection of the world's largest industries, real estate and blockchain, offering unparalleled opportunities for investors and property owners alike.
— Daniel P., CEO
Daniel P., CEO of AtivoLabs, commented on the launch, "The overwhelming response we received during Stage 1, which sold out in just two hours, is a testament to the potential of AssetLink. As we step into Stage 2, we're not just offering tokens; we're presenting a vision of the future where real estate meets blockchain."
Key Highlights of AssetLink:
- Token Utility: $ASET, the platform's native token, will be pivotal in property tokenization, transaction facilitation, and accessing premium platform features.
- AI Implementation: AssetLink incorporates advanced AI algorithms to optimize property tokenization processes and ensure seamless user experiences.
- Open to All: Anyone with a property can tokenize it with AssetLink, democratizing real estate investment like never before.
- Holder Initiative: Long-term $ASET holders have the chance to win one of four tokenized apartments in Portugal. This initiative is in partnership with a renowned European real estate developer, showcasing AssetLink's unwavering dedication to its community and staying true to its foundational vision of democratizing real estate through blockchain.
The fusion of real estate, one of the world's most significant assets, with blockchain's transparency and security, is set to revolutionize how properties are bought, sold, and managed. AssetLink is not just a platform; it's the future of real estate investment.
Investors interested in short and long term benefits can join the presale, with entry points as low as $100, making it accessible to a wide range of potential stakeholders.
AssetLink will be available on Ethereum and Polygon.
AtivoLabs is a fresh face in tech innovation, bringing groundbreaking solutions to the forefront. With a vision to reshape industries, AtivoLabs has been at the forefront of integrating AI, blockchain, and other advanced technologies into practical, real-world applications.
Janet McSmith
AtivoLabs
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube
Other
TikTok