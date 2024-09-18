Division of Marine Fisheries plans dye study training in Carolina Beach

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries, in partnership with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will conduct dye study training in the Cape Fear River, beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The dye, which may cause the water to appear reddish or pinkish in a portion of the river, will be released from the Carolina Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant for a 12-hour period, beginning in the early morning.

Dye studies are used to simulate the flow and dispersion of treated wastewater from a plant. This information is used to determine shellfish closure areas to protect the health of consumers of shellfish harvested in North Carolina waters. The information also enhances emergency readiness and the ability to respond to events related to any potential spills or untreated discharges at wastewater treatment plants.

The dye used for this study, Rhodamine WT, is a water-tracing dye approved for use by the EPA. It is considered to be non-hazardous at the low concentrations in the water and will not cause environmental harm.

For more information regarding the dye study training, contact Shannon Jenkins at shannon.jenkins@deq.nc.gov or 252-515-5611