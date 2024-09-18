Western Cape Agriculture (WCDoA) signs Memorandum of Agreement with agricultural machinery manufacturer CASE IH

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) has signed a five-year Memorandum of Agreement with CASE IH, an agricultural machinery manufacturer, at the recently held Nampo Cape in Bredasdorp.

Under the agreement, CASE IH, renowned for its expertise in agricultural technology and state-of-the-art agricultural equipment, will provide the department's seven research farms with unparalleled knowledge and resources.

The research agreement provides for:

Joint projects in plant sciences and technology advancement;

Guest lectures at Elsenburg College;

Information on the latest technological trends regarding equipment for Elsenburg students;

Practical demonstrations to Elsenburg students; and

Demonstration of equipment by Case IH at the department’s seven research farms or other facilities and use of the equipment in research trials.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, described the agreement as groundbreaking. He highlighted that the partnership agreement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Western Cape Government to advancing research and technology development. He added that it will boost research and precision farming at these research farms in the Western Cape and pave the way for substantial economic growth and job creation, reinforcing the stability of the agricultural sector.

Dr Ilse Trautmann, Deputy Director General of Agricultural Research and Regulatory Services at the WCDoA, and Stephan Nel, Managing Director of CASE IH Southern Africa, drove the agreement.

Dr Trautmann said, “This initiative is just another example of how partners in the agricultural sector can support research to benefit the sector and advance technology development with sound scientific, climate-smart and outcome-based processes and state-of-the-art equipment.”

“Staying at the forefront of agricultural technology development is the mantra of CASE IH, and using this technology in its research and precision farming trials will advance the objectives of both the WCDoA and CASE IH. Doing so allows us to remain at the forefront of innovation within the agricultural sector while at the same time giving the WCDoA access to cutting-edge equipment. This is even more important for the department's research team to stay abreast of the latest developments,” added Stephan Nel.

Head of Department for the WCDoA, Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, said, “This is another way in which we are contributing to the Western Cape’s Growth for Jobs Plan, which seeks to grow the region's economy by 5% over the next five years to create 600 000 jobs. Together, we will strengthen precision agriculture whilst building on the sector’s global competitiveness through innovation.”

“While Africa’s population will double by 2050, available agricultural land will not. To respond to the food security needs of growing populations, we will have to focus more on innovation, technology and precision agriculture,” concluded Minister Meyer.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Daniel Johnson

Spokesperson for Minister Ivan Meyer

Email: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

0799904231 (m)