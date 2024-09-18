RIchmond Webb, new GFFL team owner Richmond Webb spent 11 seasons playing for the Miami Dolphins Webb, 78, in action against the Buffalo Bills

The Global Flag Football League (GFFL) announces the addition of the Houston Hurricanes led by none other than Texas A&M Aggies and NFL legend Richmond Webb.

We are excited to welcome the Hurricanes & Richmond Webb to the GFFL family. Webb's legacy in football, combined with his vision for the future of the sport, makes him an ideal owner for our league.” — Marjorie Lewis, GFFL League Commissioner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ** AGGIES LEGEND RICHMOND WEBB BRINGS PRO FLAG FOOTBALL TO HOUSTON**Houston Hurricanes To Offer Opportunities For Men And Women The Global Flag Football League (GFFL), a pioneering professional league dedicated to both men's and women's flag football, is thrilled to announce the addition of the Houston Hurricanes to its roster. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the league, which is co-owned by a consortium of current and former NFL players alongside their dedicated fanbase in and around NFL cities.The Houston Hurricanes will be led by none other than Texas A&M Aggies legend Richmond Webb, a former NFL offensive tackle renowned for his tenure with the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. Webb, who was a first-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M University, brings a wealth of experience and passion for the game to his new role as team owner.This is yet another enormous announcement by the new league that promises pay equality amongst its male and female athletes. Just 2 weeks ago the league announced it's public offering under Crown Equity Holdings CRWE and just a week later announced it's expansion into Europe!"We are excited to welcome the Houston Hurricanes and Richmond Webb to the GFFL family," said Marjorie Lewis, Commissioner of the Global Flag Football League. "Richmond's legacy in football, combined with his vision for the future of the sport, makes him an ideal owner for our league. We look forward to seeing the Hurricanes take the field and contribute to the growth of flag football both locally and globally."Richmond Webb expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture, stating, "Joining the Global Flag Football League with the Houston Hurricanes is not just about bringing professional flag football to Houston; it's about creating a community where the love for football can be expressed in a fun, inclusive, and competitive environment. I am eager to see how we can inspire and engage fans, players, and communities through this dynamic sport."The Houston Hurricanes will play their home games at a soon to be announced location in the city providing fans with an exciting new way to experience football.In a city of over 2.4 million people football is unquestionably Houston's favorite sport.Flag football is experiencing significant growth in Houston, Texas, reflecting a nationwide trend. The NFL's initiatives have contributed to an increase in participation, with over 700,000 players involved in nearly 1,800 leagues across the country.In Houston specifically, the sport is gaining traction among youth and women. A recent event aimed at promoting girls' flag football raised over $1.4 million, highlighting the growing interest and investment in the sport for females. Additionally, many local leagues are forming, with recreational divisions catering to various age groups and skill levels according to various sources.The Hurricanes will participate in the league's inaugural season, which promises to showcase top-tier talent from around the world, highlighting the skills and strategies that make flag football a thrilling spectator sport.The GFFL is committed to promoting flag football as a sport that transcends traditional boundaries, offering opportunities for athletes of all backgrounds and skill levels. The league aims to foster a culture of sportsmanship, inclusivity, and community engagement, leveraging the popularity of football to create a new, vibrant sports entertainment experience.For more information about the Houston Hurricanes, the Global Flag Football League, and upcoming events, please visit GFFL.pro or follow us on social media.**About the Global Flag Football League:**The Global Flag Football League is a professional sports league dedicated to advancing flag football as a major sport. Co-owned by NFL players and fans, the GFFL operates teams in cities with strong NFL ties, aiming to provide a platform for professional flag football that is both entertaining and accessible to a wide audience.The global Flag Football League is a subsidiary under the publicly traded Crown Equity Holdings (CRWE)

