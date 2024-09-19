gatesolutions showcases at InnoTrans 2024 innovative concepts for the future of rail catering

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- gatesolutions showcases at InnoTrans 2024 innovative concepts for the future of rail cateringZurich, September 19, 2024 – gatesolutions, an industry leader in the field of tailor-made experiences for rail catering, is pleased to be represented at InnoTrans in Berlin, Germany, from 24 to 27 September 2024. The international trade fair for rail and transportation technology offers an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas with industry representatives and trade visitors about future developments in rail catering.New times for the rail catering industryRail transportation is currently experiencing a renaissance, driven by a growing need for environmentally friendly mobility solutions. In this new context, rail catering is becoming increasingly important. What used to be considered a mere service is now becoming a decisive factor in shaping the modern travel experience on board. Passengers today expect not only basic catering, but also a comprehensive culinary experience that combines both convenience and sustainability.The pandemic has demonstrated that innovation and adaptability are crucial for the future of the industry. Of particular significance are the integration of new technologies, the improvement of supply chain transparency and the development of sustainable catering solutions that meet both environmental requirements and the needs of passengers. Tim de Wit, Global Director of Catering Solutions at gatesolutions, explains, "The Covid-19 pandemic has posed major challenges for the catering industry and at the same time opened up new opportunities. At InnoTrans, we look forward to showing how these experiences can be used to improve international rail catering and adapt it to the new requirements of the mobility sector."gatesolutions, a sub-brand of gategroup , the world’s leading airline caterer, is well-versed in the challenges of rail catering, especially in comparison to airline catering. Tim de Wit explains: "Rail catering and airline catering have different logistical requirements. While airline catering is dominated by time constraints and safety standards, factors such as long transport routes and flexible menu design must be considered in rail catering. We are successfully proving how our vast experience and best practices in airline catering can be applied for innovative solutions in rail catering."Future developments in rail cateringInnoTrans Berlin serves as a podium to discuss future developments in rail catering. gatesolutions believes there is significant potential in implementing proven concepts from airline catering to the rail sector. InnoTrans provides a great opportunity to engage with visitors, explore the future of rail catering, as well as developing new ideas that can optimize rail catering. Visitors are encouraged to find out about new ideas and concepts and to discuss the opportunities and challenges of future developments.Visit gatesolutions at booth 590 in hall 1.1 (TCCS Route) to find out more about our innovative concepts to revolutionize the future of rail catering. For press inquiries and appointments, the following contact options are available: info@gatesolutions.foodAbout gatesolutionsgatesolutions is a subsidiary brand of gategroup, the global leader in airline catering. Capitalizing on gategroup’s global presence, culinary know-how and expertise managing complex operations, gatesolutions provides tailored-made catering solutions and packaged meal solutions for the food service and retail industry. On-the-ground and on-the-go, with bespoke food solutions ranging from catering services to ready-meals, they deliver unparalleled culinary experiences for all tastes and needs.About gategroupgategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. They provide passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving more than 700 million passengers annually from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com

