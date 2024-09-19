Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The retinal vein occlusion treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.11 billion in 2023 to $2.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the adoption of combination therapies targeting multiple aspects of disease pathophysiology, the growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension expanded access to healthcare services and specialized retinal care, clinical trials demonstrating the efficacy of new treatment modalities, and the development of anti-VEGF therapies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The retinal vein occlusion treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to cost-effectiveness and reimbursement policies, patient preferences for non-invasive treatments, increased healthcare spending globally, an increasing aging population, and the development of new drugs and therapies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market

The increasing prevalence of eye conditions is expected to propel the growth of the retinal vein occlusion treatment market going forward. Eye conditions refer to any disorders or diseases affecting the eyes or vision. They can include a range of issues, from minor irritations and infections to more serious conditions like glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. The rise in cases of eye conditions is attributed to factors such as aging populations and the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension. Retinal vein occlusion treatment aims to restore blood flow and reduce inflammation to prevent vision loss and manage complications associated with this eye condition.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Which Market Players Are Steering the Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Roche Holding AG, Bayer AG, Novartis International AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Spark Therapeutics Inc., Genentech Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Ocular Therapeutix Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp., Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Graybug Vision Inc., Oxurion NV, PanOptica Inc., Clearside Biomedical Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the retinal vein occlusion treatment market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as interchangeable biosimilars, to enhance treatment options and improve patient accessibility. An interchangeable biosimilar is a biologic drug that is highly similar to an existing reference biologic and can be used as an alternative to manage inflammation and fluid leakage effectively.

How Is The Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Segmented?

1) By Disease Type: Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO)

2) By Diagnosis: Optical Coherence Tomography, Fundoscopic Examination, Fluorescein Angiography

3) By Treatment: Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Anti-VEGF), Corticosteroid Drugs, Other Treatments

4) By End-user: Hospital And Clinics, Research And Academics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Definition

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) treatment involves various strategies aimed at managing complications caused by blocked blood vessels in the retina. These treatments typically focus on reducing swelling (edema) and preventing further vision loss.

