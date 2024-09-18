OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI CROWNED ASIA’S BEST FOR WINE & SPIRITS

Region by region, our pioneering program is exploring the rich world of unique and exquisite wines. Celebrations are never complete in paradise until the glasses meet. Indulgence comes naturally in the Maldives.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI recognised as Asia’s ‘Best All-Inclusive Wine List’ and ‘Best Spirits List’, as double-winner at ‘World’s Best Wine Lists Awards 2024’

As pioneers in the holiday plan experience, we look forward to continuing to grow our wine lists and evolve our offering, for all our guests to enjoy” — Nicolas Laguette, Group Director of Wines

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE OZEN COLLECTION is celebrating one of its two private island resorts in the Maldives, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI , has received recognition as Asia’s ‘Best All-Inclusive Wine List’ and ‘Best Spirits List’, as double-winner at the prestigious ‘World’s Best Wine Lists Awards 2024’, held on Monday 16th September in London’s Glaziers Hall. Created in 2014 and organised by award-winning publication The World Of Fine Wine, these accolades are the most prestigious and rigourous global wine lists awards program.Highlighting the resort’s market leading offering, this achievement acknowledges OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’s wine excellence. The resort strives to propose an outstanding range of diverse, authentic wines which deliver world-class value to guests through the 101 labels, all available for every guest to enjoy during their stay.Attending the award ceremony, Nicolas Laguette, Group Director of Wines, commented, “For three years we’ve been aiming at this moment, at this achievement - to be recognised for our wine excellence on a global scale. OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI is the Regional Winner for Asia’s ‘Best All-Inclusive Wine List’ and Asia’s ‘Best Spirits List’, and we are delighted, as we push boundaries and raise guest expectation at both of our two Maldives resorts. We look forward to continuing to grow our lists and evolving our offering, for all our guests to enjoy”.At THE OZEN COLLECTION, authentic wine culture is on the forefront and particularly since 2021, when hand-picked winery owners began to be invited and regularly visit each of the two islands in the Maldives to host authentic wine experiences for guests, with unique labels shared alongside authentic storytelling and elegantly curated menus, all seamlessly included within the RESERVETM Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and the INDULGENCETM Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO “As pioneers in the holiday plan experience, we believe that removing all concerns about the cost of indulgence when relaxing on a dream castaway Maldivian escape fosters for an unforgettable experience and truly defines our brand position of ‘Refined Elegance’. This position transcends all aspects of luxury which is elevated further by curating unique wine experiences complimented by exquisite culinary journeys with every meal”, concluded Nicolas.Coming up at both resorts this winter are exclusive Champagne and Canary Wine masterclasses, hosted by the owners & winemakers of both Champagne Guy Charbaut in October, followed by Bodegas Viñátigo of Tenerife in November.For more information on THE OZEN COLLECTION visit www.theozencollection.com

Maldives Champagne Masterclass at OZEN RESERVE Bolifushi

