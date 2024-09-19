Measurabl Launches ESG Exchange (ESGx) Benchmarks, Setting a New Standard for Real Estate Sustainability Metrics

Benchmarks allow global comparative performance across property types and geographies.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG technology for real estate, is pleased to announce the launch of ESGx Benchmarks, a free new report that provides real estate owners, operators, investors, and lenders unrivaled insight into sustainability performance – allowing for comprehensive global comparisons into measured energy usage and carbon emissions intensity across different property types and geographies.

ESGx Benchmarks are powered by Measurabl’s Quantum Cloud, the world’s first real estate ESG cloud, which centralizes portfolio, property, utility, and third-party data into a fully integrated data lake. Measurabl’s Quantum Cloud serves as the most comprehensive and authoritative source of aggregated real estate data, encompassing 18 billion square feet of real estate and 1,000 customers worldwide, across 110,000 properties in 93 countries.

Updated monthly, Measurabl’s ESGx Benchmarks offer data across six geographic tiers, including global, continent, subregion, country, country subregion, and state or province. With coverage of up to 100 property types and six benchmarking metrics—15th, 25th, 30th, 50th, and 75th percentiles, as well as the mean—the benchmarks deliver a robust perspective on asset-level performance.

Measurabl’s new ESGx Benchmarks fill a critical gap in the market. While traditional benchmarks often rely on self-reported data and provide entity-level insights updated only once annually, ESGx offers monthly updates at the asset level, based on actual energy use and derived carbon emissions. This approach provides a more granular, transparent, and reliable measure of real estate sustainability—free of charge. Explore our full benchmarking methodology for more details.

“The launch of ESGx Benchmarks represents a transformational step for Measurabl and the real estate industry,” said Maureen Waters, President of Measurabl. “For the first time, stakeholders have access to globally consistent, asset-level data on energy and carbon performance that is updated monthly. This innovation is not just about providing data; it’s about empowering real estate owners, operators, investors, and lenders with the insights they need to make informed, strategic decisions. ESGx Benchmarks will help them navigate sustainability challenges with greater accuracy and confidence, ultimately driving more effective management of their properties and investments.”

“Direct and indirect real estate investors have long sought reliable, timely relative performance data to guide their investment strategies and risk assessments,” said Sara Anzinger, SVP of Capital Markets at Measurabl. “Our new benchmarks ensure more informed decision-making and support the allocation of capital toward more sustainable and profitable real estate opportunities. We are proud to offer this level of transparency and detail to the market.”

ESGx Benchmarks are just one example of sustainability data available to Measurabl customers, driving value across the entire real estate investment lifecycle. These benchmarks provide consistent and comparable metrics to help measure, manage, and improve sustainability performance.

The power of ESGx Benchmarks is also integrated into other key Measurabl products, enhancing value across the real estate investment lifecycle:

ESGx Buildings: Delivers reliable energy and carbon estimates, green building certifications, and regulatory risk assessments for any building in the world.

Diligence: Provides standardized, on-demand reports to assess property-level climate risks and opportunities.

Download your free sample report today at Measurabl.com/esgx-benchmarks

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world's most widely adopted ESG data platform, empowering over 1,000 customers across 93 countries representing more than 18 billion square feet of real estate to measure, manage, report, and act on ESG. Measurabl helps real estate organizations leverage ESG data to drive superior asset value and lower cost of capital, resulting in more profitable real estate.

