September 18, 2024 Villar wants swift action against those responsible for Bataan oil spill Stressing the irreparable, permanent damage brought about by the oil spill caused by three sunken marine vessels in Bataan recently, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar sought the immediate filing of cases against theS ship owners and operators. Villar, presiding over the hearing of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change yesterday, said the owners and operators of MTKR Terranova, MV Mirola 1, and MT Jason Bradley which sunk last July off the coast of Bataan, should be made accountable for the devastating oil spill. "Again, the oil spill has caused extensive economic and environmental damage, posing threats to marine ecosystem and biodiversity, and the livelihood of fisherfolks and coastal communities," Villar said. During the hearing, Martin Jose Despi, regional director, Environmental Management Bureau, Region III; Commodore Arnaldo Lim, Philippine Coast Guard; and Sonia Malaluan, administrator, Maritime Industry Authority, gave their commitment that they will file charges within a month's time. The allegations against the responsible parties include leaving port without clearance, lacking operational documents, and causing significant environmental harm. The committee's second hearing on Senate Resolution No. 1084 filed by Majority Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino, aimed to determine the cause of the oil spill, address its impact, assess the effectiveness and sufficiency of the response efforts, and elicit the truth to the oil smuggling allegations. "We echo Senator Tol's sentiment that this is result of the government's neglect, which causes misery to our fisherfolks, and which needs to be properly addressed," Villar said. Villar, nais ang agarang aksyon sa responsable sa Bataan oil spill Bunga ng matinding pinsala ng oil spill sa paglubog ng marine vessels sa Bataan, isinulong ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang agarang pagsasampa ng mga kaso sa ship owners at operators. Sinabi ni Villar na nag-preside sa pagdinig ng Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, na dapat parusahan ang mga may-ari at operators ng MTKR Terranova, MV Mirola 1, at MT Jason Bradley na lumubog nong July sa baybayin ng Bataan. "Again, the oil spill has caused extensive economic and environmental damage, posing threats to marine ecosystem and biodiversity, and the livelihood of fisherfolks and coastal communities," ani Villar. Sa pagdinig, nangako sina Martin Jose Despi, regional director, Environmental Management Bureau, Region III; Commodore Arnaldo Lim, Philippine Coast Guard; at Sonia Malaluan, administrator, Maritime Industry Authority, na magsasampa sila ng mga kaso sa loob mg isang buwan. " The allegations against the responsible parties include leaving port without clearance, lacking operational documents, and causing significant environmental harm," sabi pa ng senador. Layunin ng second hearing sa Senate Resolution No. 1084 na isinampa ni Majority Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino, na tiyakin ang sanhi ng oil spill, tugunan ang impact nito, alamin ang effectiveness at sufficiency ng response efforts, at alamin ang katotohanansa oil smuggling allegations. "We echo Senator Tol's sentiment that this is result of the government's neglect, which causes misery to our fisherfolks, and which needs to be properly addressed," dagdag pa ni Villar.

