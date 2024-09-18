Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,342 in the last 365 days.

ADB Launches Country Partnership Strategy for Bhutan for 2024-2028

ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy 2024-2028 for Bhutan will help the country address economic obstacles and enable inclusive, sustainable, resilient, and job-creating growth. It will reinforce the government’s development programs by strengthening public sector management and enabling private sector development, building climate adaptive and resilient infrastructure and systems, and supporting human capital development and the employability of Bhutanese youth.

Transcript

Bhutan is fresh off a major economic milestone 

Last year, Bhutan graduated from least developed country status 

After reducing poverty and boosting education and health 

But challenges remain 

Including a narrow economic base 

High youth unemployment 

Vulnerability to climate change 

And the outmigration of professionals and young people 

To help the government address these challenges, ADB is launching a new country partnership strategy for Bhutan. 

The CPS will cover 2024-2028 and will target three key areas. 

Shamit Chakravarti (ADB Bhutan Country Director):

“First, strengthen the public sector management and enable private sector development. The second is to build climate adaptive and resilient infrastructure and systems. And the third is to support human capital development in order to enhance the employability of Bhutan’s youth.” 

The CPS aims to enable inclusive, sustainable, resilient, and job-creating growth 

And it will build on ADB’s investments 

In renewable energy 

Technical and vocational training 

And in health care 

Shamit Chakravarti (ADB Bhutan Country Director):

“We believe these strategic priorities will go a long way in helping Bhutan strive toward its development goals and to also meet some of these challenges of out migration and high youth unemployment.” 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ADB Launches Country Partnership Strategy for Bhutan for 2024-2028

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more