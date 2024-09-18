ADB Launches Country Partnership Strategy for Bhutan for 2024-2028

ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy 2024-2028 for Bhutan will help the country address economic obstacles and enable inclusive, sustainable, resilient, and job-creating growth. It will reinforce the government’s development programs by strengthening public sector management and enabling private sector development, building climate adaptive and resilient infrastructure and systems, and supporting human capital development and the employability of Bhutanese youth.

Transcript

Bhutan is fresh off a major economic milestone

Last year, Bhutan graduated from least developed country status

After reducing poverty and boosting education and health

But challenges remain

Including a narrow economic base

High youth unemployment

Vulnerability to climate change

And the outmigration of professionals and young people

To help the government address these challenges, ADB is launching a new country partnership strategy for Bhutan.

The CPS will cover 2024-2028 and will target three key areas.

Shamit Chakravarti (ADB Bhutan Country Director):

“First, strengthen the public sector management and enable private sector development. The second is to build climate adaptive and resilient infrastructure and systems. And the third is to support human capital development in order to enhance the employability of Bhutan’s youth.”

The CPS aims to enable inclusive, sustainable, resilient, and job-creating growth

And it will build on ADB’s investments

In renewable energy

Technical and vocational training

And in health care

Shamit Chakravarti (ADB Bhutan Country Director):

“We believe these strategic priorities will go a long way in helping Bhutan strive toward its development goals and to also meet some of these challenges of out migration and high youth unemployment.”

