ADB Launches Country Partnership Strategy for Bhutan for 2024-2028
ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy 2024-2028 for Bhutan will help the country address economic obstacles and enable inclusive, sustainable, resilient, and job-creating growth. It will reinforce the government’s development programs by strengthening public sector management and enabling private sector development, building climate adaptive and resilient infrastructure and systems, and supporting human capital development and the employability of Bhutanese youth.
Bhutan is fresh off a major economic milestone
Last year, Bhutan graduated from least developed country status
After reducing poverty and boosting education and health
But challenges remain
Including a narrow economic base
High youth unemployment
Vulnerability to climate change
And the outmigration of professionals and young people
To help the government address these challenges, ADB is launching a new country partnership strategy for Bhutan.
The CPS will cover 2024-2028 and will target three key areas.
Shamit Chakravarti (ADB Bhutan Country Director):
“First, strengthen the public sector management and enable private sector development. The second is to build climate adaptive and resilient infrastructure and systems. And the third is to support human capital development in order to enhance the employability of Bhutan’s youth.”
The CPS aims to enable inclusive, sustainable, resilient, and job-creating growth
And it will build on ADB’s investments
In renewable energy
Technical and vocational training
And in health care
Shamit Chakravarti (ADB Bhutan Country Director):
“We believe these strategic priorities will go a long way in helping Bhutan strive toward its development goals and to also meet some of these challenges of out migration and high youth unemployment.”
