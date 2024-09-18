Wellnest Announces 2024 Centennial Celebration Honorees, including Secretary Xavier Becerra with Visionary Award

Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will receive the Wellnest Visionary Award for being a champion of mental health.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 1924, Wellnest , (formerly the Los Angeles Child Guidance Clinic), a nationally recognized, leading provider of holistic, emotional health and wellness services for children, young adults and families, is marking a milestone anniversary at its Centennial Celebration gala on September 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles organization has selected one family and four individuals for their Centennial Celebration honorees and will be acknowledged at its black-tie optional gala.Honorees• Xavier Becerra, Visionary Award, as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and champion of mental health• The Louchheim Family, Legacy Award, for 80 years of combined support for Wellnest• Jacqueline Jacobs Caster, Impact Award, as the president and founder of Everychild Foundation• David Ambroz, Champion Award, as a best-selling author and child welfare advocate• Pablo Stennett, Ambassador Award, as a Grammy award-winning musician and the founder of We Are Tomorrow Foundation.“As we celebrate Wellnest’s 100-year anniversary, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude for the journey we’ve undertaken in advancing mental health, wellness, and housing in Los Angeles,” Wellnest President & CEO Charlene Dimas-Peinado said. “This Centennial Celebration is not just a testament to Wellnest’s resilience, but also a reminder of the countless lives we have touched and transformed over the last century. These five incredible honorees are setting new standards and bringing heightened awareness to Wellnest’s mission of empowering children and their families.”Funds raised from the Centennial Celebration will benefit The Nest on Jefferson (TNOJ) Community Wellness Center. This much-needed transformative project is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of vulnerable young adults and families in Los Angeles. The center will extend its impact beyond its walls by offering essential behavioral and clinical health services to children, youth, and families in the surrounding community.The Community Wellness Center will provide access to mental health services for transition-aged youth living at The Nest on Jefferson, house young individuals ages 18-25 in a 55-unit permanent supportive housing project and address the behavioral health needs of at-risk children and families. The distinctive project supports individuals facing socio-economic, cultural and racial barriers to healthcare and addresses urgent gaps in the care continuum for this vulnerable population.Sponsors for the Centennial Celebration gala include Centennial Sponsor, the Louchheim family; Presenting Sponsor, David and Susan L. Hirsch; Platinum Sponsor, Annenberg Foundation, Carrie Tsang-Hidding and Harry Hidding, RPS Monument; Diamond Sponsors, The Peinado family, AEG, Bridge Builders Foundation; Emerald Sponsors, AltaMed, Cordoba Corporation, Frost Brown Todd Attorneys, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Louchheim; Ruby Sponsor, Avina Financial, Jacqueline and Andrew Caster, Montage Insurance Solutions, Voya Financial; and Sapphire Sponsors, Adventist White Memorial, Alicia Jacob/Ajament Partners, Andrea Salazar Garcia and Carlos Garcia, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, James Gallagher, Gusdorf Marketing Group, Hanson Bridgett, LLC, David Hirsch IV, Gail Kennard, James and Maria Balla, LA5 Rotary, Margo Kaatz, Martin H. Hodgett Foundation, Alicia Minana, Michael Okada, Ronit and Ron Stone, Shelly Holmes, Sola Impact, and Virginia Wilson.Wellnest Centennial Celebration Gala Chair is Jennifer Louchheim. Honorary Committee members include Sandra Jackson Dumont of Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, Randall Martinez of Cordoba Corporation, Actress, Director, and Writer Anika Poitier, Maria Salinas of Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, and John H. Semcken III of Majestic Realty, Co.To learn more about the Wellnest Centennial Celebration gala, visit https://www.wellnestla.org/centennial/ # # #About WellnestFounded in 1924, Wellnest is a comprehensive mental health services and housing organization touching more than 200,000 lives annually. For 100 years, Wellnest has been on the leading edge of mental health and supportive services for children and families. Wellnest is a trauma-informed organization, helping to pioneer early intervention programs for the 0-5 population, intensive services for at-risk children and families, skills-based mental health services for young adults 16-25, and an inventive collaboration with primary care providers, bringing mental health professionals into community settings. Through a holistic approach to emotional well-being, Wellnest offers hope, healing and opportunity for the children, young adults and families in the community. More information at wellnestla.org.

