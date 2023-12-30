X-Bots Robotics Teams Up with Greensboro Youth to Bring Holiday Joy to Toddlers with Mobility Challenges

Youth participants from The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greensboro in North Carolina learn to reconfigure powered ride-on cars for toddlers with mobility challenges. | Photo Credit: Carl Ward Photography

More than 20 youth were trained to customize 10 electric-powered ride-on cars to be used as physical therapy cars that increased the toddler’s mobility.

The program plants STEM seeds in the youth participants, develops leadership skills, emphasizes servant leadership, focuses on empathy, offers STEM mentorship, and exposes them to careers in STEM.” — Elisa Avila, X-Bots Robotics Inc. Executive Director