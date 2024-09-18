Deep Media Launches $1.25M AI-Enabled Media Intelligence Program With The Department of Defense

Deep Media will integrate their highly-accurate multilingual, cross modality ML models to enhance media intelligence capabilities.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Media announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) contract in the amount of $1.25 million focused on AI-powered, multilingual media intelligence to investigate its potential to fill capability gaps in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). Deep Media will integrate their highly-accurate multilingual, cross modality ML models to enhance media intelligence capabilities. The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded. Deep Media will now provide its innovative capabilities to strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.About DeepMediaDeep Media is a Deepfake Detection and Disinformation Security company, trusted by customers like the US Department of Defense and major tech companies. Rapidly becoming the gold standard in the growing AI security and fraud prevention market, Deep Media leverages Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to enhance its detection and response capabilities. With a strong IP portfolio that includes two granted US patents, extensive real and synthetic datasets, and scalable, highly accurate cross-modality detection technology, Deep Media is at the forefront of securing and containing Deepfakes and unethical AI. For more information, visit deepmedia.ai.About AFRLSole organization leading the planning & execution of USAF & USSF science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com About AFWERXAFWERX is an Air Force Research Laboratory Directorate that connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation’s top subject-matter experts, AFWERX harnesses the power of ingenuity of internal talent while expanding technology, talent and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability.Additional information is available at: www.afwerx.com/ About AFVenturesAFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/

