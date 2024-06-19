Deep Media Announces Largest Public Benchmark In Deepfake Detection Available For Research
Deep Media is proud to announce the largest dataset available to researchers in academia and industry advancing the field of voice Deepfake Detection.SAN FRANSISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthetic Media and GenAI technology has proliferated rapidly in recent years, presenting significant challenges for the detection and mitigation of Deepfakes. A lack of unified evaluation standards has handicapped the progress of Deepfake Detection and Identification efforts and left governments, business, and consumers vulnerable.
Recognizing the critical need for standards and benchmarks in this critical field, Deep Media is proud to announce the release of the largest audio-voice laboratory evaluation dataset available to researchers in academia and industry advancing the field of Deepfake Detection.
The “Deep Media Voice Lab Dataset” is the first Deepfake Detection dataset available to researchers that contains synthetic voice data from OpenAI, Amazon, Google, Synthesia, and ElevenLabs GenAI voice algorithms as well as synthetic data from open-source models such as SOVITS and BARK.
Deep Media recognizes the ever-evolving nature of Generative AI and is committed to maintaining ongoing support for Deepfake Detection and Identification research through regular dataset updates.
Researchers and institutions interested in accessing the Deep Media can contact the company at research@deepmedia.ai. More details are available at this website:
https://deepmediaai.notion.site/Audio-Voice-Deepfake-Detection-Lab-Validation-Data-set-24293f3c0eda462ab1d0f7252faf777e
