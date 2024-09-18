PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release

September 15, 2024 Prioritizing health and welfare of the poor: Bong Go aids disadvantaged sectors in San Andres and Sta. Maria in Romblon As an adopted son of the province of Romblon, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to San Andres and Sta. Maria towns to provide aid to displaced workers. In his message on Friday, September 13, Go, who is also the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, reiterated his advocacy for health infrastructure development such as the construction of more Super Health Centers in conmunities. Last May, Go supported the groundbreaking of the new Super Health Centers in San Jose and Corcuera. "Alam ko po na isa sa mga hamon ng ating mga residente ay ang pagkakaroon ng access sa mga pangunahing serbisyong pangkalusugan dahil sa layo ng mga pasilidad. Kaya naman patuloy kong isinusulong ang pagtatayo ng mas marami pang Super Health Centers sa buong bansa," Go stated. Super Health Centers offer basic medical services under one roof, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services in Super Health Centers are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. He reminded residents of the importance of maintaining their health, describing it as their most valuable asset, saying, "Dapat natin pangalagaan ang kalusugan ng bawat isa upang maging produktibo at ligtas ang ating mga kababayan. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino." Furthermore, Go also encouraged those with health concerns to seek the services of the Malasakit Center at Romblon Provincial Hospital in Odiongan. Institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, the Malasakit Center serves as a one-stop shop aimed at helping impoverished patients minimize their medical expenses to the lowest amount possible by streamlining access to various agencies offering medical assistance programs. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Centers program has already provided aid to around 12 million Filipinos. Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team provided snacks, vitamins, facemasks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to a total of 222 displaced workers gathered at San Andres covered court and at Sta. Maria Municipal Hall. Select recipients also received shoes and mobile phones. Go also coordinated with Board Member Jojo Beltran, San Andres Vice Mayor Joel Ibañez, and Councilor Ruben Mingoa; and Sta. Maria Vice Mayor Roland Largueza, Councilor Christian Seraspi, and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in extending livelihood support to the beneficiaries through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program "Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," added Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.