PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release

September 17, 2024 Bong Go reminds DSWD to ensure provision of assistance for indigent patients in Malasakit Centers in accordance with the law During the Senate Finance Committee deliberations on Monday, September 16, on the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Senator Christopher "Bong" Go raised concerns regarding the department's personnel deployment in Malasakit Centers nationwide in accordance with the Malasakit Centers Law. Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops that aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to nearly 12 million Filipinos. Go's primary concern focused on the status of personnel deployment from the DSWD in each of the 166 Malasakit Centers established nationwide. He stressed the importance of having DSWD representatives in these centers, making government services more accessible to Filipinos, especially those in remote areas. "Alam mo naman, Secretary Rex (Gatchalian), na malaking tulong po ito na hindi na nila kailangang pumunta pa ng regional offices, provincial offices ninyo para humingi sila ng tulong. Inilapit na nga natin 'yung serbisyo sa kanila through a one-stop shop," said Go. "Kung pwedeng malaman po natin kung kumusta na 'yung status ng number of representatives or personnel ninyo sa bawat 166 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas po," he inquired. In response to Go's query, Gatchalian provided updates on the department's deployment efforts. Gatchalian confirmed that, as of September 2024, the DSWD has successfully deployed personnel to nearly all Malasakit Centers. However, he clarified that there was still one hospital where deployment had yet to occur. Go, however, noted discrepancies between the DSWD's figures and data provided by the Department of Health (DOH). "Ang mula sa DOH, 155 (Malasakit Centers ang merong DSWD personnel as of) last month, pero ngayon po, naging 161 na po out of 166... kindly confirm po," Go stated, seeking further verification. In response, Gatchalian assured the senator that the DSWD's data was accurate and even exceeded expectations. "I'm not sure where they got the data, but as of September 2024, we have deployed to 166 hospitals, and that's 219 personnel," Gatchalian reaffirmed. Go, in turn, pressed for more details to ensure that each of the Malasakit Centers indeed had at least one DSWD representative present to properly implement the law. "I mean, out of 166 na Malasakit Center, may personnel ba? Or at least one personnel sa bawat Malasakit Center?" Go asked, to which Gatchalian confirmed that many centers had more than one representative. "Yes, more than one pa ho ang meron kasi ang total deployment is 219," Gatchalian responded. The discussion also touched on the status of personnel deployment at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City, which is currently undergoing renovations. According to Gatchalian, once construction is completed, the last remaining DSWD social worker will be deployed to the hospital. "'Yun, malaking tulong rin 'yan sa mga veterans natin na hindi na nila kailangan pumunta pa ng inyong regional offices," Go remarked, recognizing the value of ensuring that veterans have easy access to government services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.