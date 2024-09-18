Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 19, 2024

Public Affairs

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Allen Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ashtabula New Lyme Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Athens Albany Independent Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Basic Audit Brown Western Brown Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Western Brown Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Champaign Goshen Township Memorial Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Columbiana Wellsville Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of Maple Heights

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Exact Care Pharmacy, LLC

7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Darke Village of Rossburg

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Delaware The Ostrander New Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Liberty Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Chester Township Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hamilton Green Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. DBA Western Communities Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Fairfax, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Henry Village of Hamler

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Bellevue Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Marion Marion Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Miami Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Monroe Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Out of State Advanced Technology of Kentucky, Inc.

1/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Richland Richland Public Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Shelby County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Stark Marlboro Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit Akron Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Trumbull Trumbull County Combined Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Wood Wood County District Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Middleton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wyandot Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 19, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.