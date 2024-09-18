Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 19, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Allen Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ashtabula New Lyme Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Athens Albany Independent Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Basic Audit
Brown Western Brown Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Western Brown Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Champaign Goshen Township Memorial Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Columbiana Wellsville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Maple Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Exact Care Pharmacy, LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Darke Village of Rossburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Delaware The Ostrander New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Liberty Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Chester Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Green Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. DBA Western Communities Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Village of Fairfax, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Henry Village of Hamler
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Bellevue Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Marion Marion Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Miami Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Monroe Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Out of State Advanced Technology of Kentucky, Inc.
1/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Richland Richland Public Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Shelby County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Stark Marlboro Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit Akron Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Trumbull County Combined Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Wood County District Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Middleton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wyandot Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

