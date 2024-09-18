Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 19, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 19, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Allen
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|New Lyme Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Athens
|Albany Independent Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Basic Audit
|Brown
|Western Brown Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Western Brown Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Champaign
|Goshen Township Memorial Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|Wellsville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Maple Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Exact Care Pharmacy, LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Darke
|Village of Rossburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|The Ostrander New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Liberty Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Chester Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Green Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. DBA Western Communities Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Village of Fairfax, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|Village of Hamler
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Bellevue Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Marion
|Marion Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Miami
|Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Monroe
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Out of State
|Advanced Technology of Kentucky, Inc.
1/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Richland
|Richland Public Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Shelby County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Marlboro Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|Akron Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Combined Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|New Philadelphia City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Wood County District Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Middleton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, September 19, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.