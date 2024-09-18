Tiny homes a big boost for care leavers

Release date: 17/09/24

Construction has commenced on an innovative project providing crucial ‘tiny home’ style housing for young people transitioning out of the child protection and family support system.

The Tiny Homes Campus will be a small village of 10 self-contained pods located in Adelaide’s south.

The $3 million collaboration between the Malinauskas Government and Junction will see the pods made available to young people aged 16-18, who are becoming more independent as they approach adulthood.

The one-bedroom pods will sit in an open green space with communal areas for learning and connecting.

The campus will be located close to public transport and key education sites including TAFE and Flinders University.

It will be staffed by Junction staff who will run programs and provide support for the young people.

The purpose-built pods will contain a bedroom, kitchenette, and living area across approximately 17 square metres of floor space.

Able to be constructed in just a few months, pods will also feature modular, built-in furniture and storage, a study nook, and large windows.

The SA Housing Trust-owned land has been leased by Junction for the project.

Junction provides a range of affordable housing, supporting around 10,000 South Australians each year through housing and community support.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Strong and supported pathways to housing, employment and education are crucial for young people engaged in the child protection and family support system; these strong pathways can help young people to break cycles and set them up for a successful future.

I recently hosted a roundtable with young people in care who said finding suitable independent accommodation and having a smooth transition from the child protection and family support system were two of their biggest concerns.

Young people exiting care absolutely deserve a safe place to call home. We know that finding affordable accommodation for our young people transitioning from care can be extremely difficult and we are proud to partner with Junction to progress this novel project which will help alleviate accommodation and transitioning shortfalls.

The campus will allow and support young people moving into independence to thrive in a secure, comfortable, fully equipped – and stylish – pod that will provide a strong sense of home.

This pilot has the potential to be developed into a world-leading campus model for young people transitioning from care in an affordable and spatially economic way. I thank Junction for their efforts and am so pleased that our partnership will make a difference in the lives of young people who need our support.

Attributable to Junction CEO Maria Palumbo

Right now, the housing crisis is making it really tough for South Australians to access affordable housing and those challenges are further compounded for young people, particularly those leaving the care system.

This is a unique and innovative opportunity for young people to live in a safe and supportive environment and pursue study or employment to set themselves up for the future.

The project is modelled on similar, successful initiatives interstate and overseas which are informing what we do here in South Australia.

The beauty of the tiny homes is that they can be produced relatively quickly and are easily transportable.

Attributable to Emmarita, an entrepreneur and artist now aged 24, who was previously in care with Junction until she was 18

Young people in care don’t always have family who check in on them, that’s the hardest part. In this community living you aren’t alone, and you can become friends with the other people living there and later in life they might become family. I kind of wish I had this.

I’m a young person who’s been through the system, I know what it’s like. The young people who are going to move in will still be nervous because it’s new and something a lot of 16-year-olds don’t normally do. But that’s the whole point of the community thing – they are not facing these challenges alone.