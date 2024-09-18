WNY Bus Co. Adds Over 70 Jobs Following Major Transportation Contract with Cheektowaga Maryvale School District

WNY Bus Co. adds jobs to fulfill the contract with Cheektowaga Maryvale School District

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WNY Bus Co. is proud to announce the creation of over 70 new jobs in the local community following the award of a transportation contract with the Cheektowaga Maryvale School District. This contract marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, allowing WNY Bus Co. to expand its services and support the educational needs of students in the region.

To meet the increased demand for high-quality transportation services, WNY Bus Co. has hired bus drivers, bus aides, and back-office staff. The new positions not only reflect the company’s commitment to safety and service but also its dedication to investing in the local workforce.

"We are thrilled to bring these jobs to the community, especially as the need for safe, reliable school transportation continues to grow," said Igor Finkelshtein, President of WNY Bus Co. "Our team is working hard to provide excellent service to the Cheektowaga Maryvale School District, and we’re proud to offer generous salaries and sign-on bonuses to attract and retain the best talent."

In addition to competitive salaries, WNY Bus Co. is offering sign-on bonuses as a way to further support the local workforce and encourage long-term employment. These new hires will play a vital role in ensuring that students have access to safe, punctual, and reliable transportation throughout the school year.

This contract underscores WNY Bus Co.'s growing reputation as a leader in school transportation services, with a commitment to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The company continues to prioritize the needs of the community, ensuring that students arrive safely to school and back home every day.

About WNY Bus Co.

WNY Bus Co. is a locally owned and operated school transportation company serving the Western New York area. Known for its dedication to safety and customer service, WNY Bus Co. provides reliable transportation solutions for school districts, helping ensure students have access to quality education through dependable transportation.

Legal Disclaimer:

