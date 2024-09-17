Province Invests $1.3 Million to Improve Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities

CANADA, September 17 - Released on September 17, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing approximately $1.3 million in capital grant funding in 2024-25 to third-party service providers across the province to support the repair and renovation of program facilities that support people with intellectual disabilities.

"Investing in our community partners means that individuals with intellectual disabilities have access to safe, high-quality, and accessible facilities and services," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "By ensuring their physical, emotional, and social needs are met, we can support individuals with intellectual disabilities to live as independently as possible."

Twenty organizations across the province, including Autism Services of Saskatoon Inc., will receive capital grants to upgrade and repair facilities and make facilities more accessible. These renovations will ensure group homes and community facilities meet health and safety standards, including the addition of features like wheelchair ramps and accessible bathrooms.

Autism Services of Saskatoon Inc. is a non-profit organization offering support and resources for individuals with autism spectrum disorder and their families. They provide early intervention, therapy, social skills programs, family supports, community homes and day programs to improve quality of life and foster community inclusion.

"We are very pleased and appreciative to be recipients of this grant, which will support much needed renovations at one of our community homes," Autism Services of Saskatoon Inc. Executive Director Lynn Latta said. "While adding value to the property most importantly, we know this renovation will enhance both functionality and daily enjoyment for the young men who call this house home. We take pride in providing caring, person-centered programs and supports and value working in partnership with Social Services to make it happen."

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. Community Living Service Delivery supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can learn more about person-centred culture at Person Centred Saskatchewan.

