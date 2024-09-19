Global Preowned Twin-Engine Helicopter Market Faces Headwinds

A 2018 Airbus Helicopters H145 D2 in VIP configuration. A chart from Aero Asset's lastest report, the 2024 Half Year Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine edition.

Aero Asset’s 2024 Half Year Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine edition shows that transactions are down 30% year over year, while prices soar to a five-year high.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset released its 2024 Half Year Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine edition. Aero Asset leverages proprietary market intelligence to deliver a comprehensive analysis of the market, allowing readers to navigate the shifting dynamics of the preowned twin-engine helicopter market.

“Our analysis shows a 30% year-over-year decrease in retail sales volume of preowned twin-engine helicopters in the first half of 2024, and a 26% increase in supply for sale,” said Valerie Pereira, Vice President of Market Research. Additionally, Pereira explained the absorption rate had increased to 18 months of supply at current trade levels.

Despite the lower sales volume, average preowned trading prices have reached a five-year peak across all twin-engine asset classes, with the biggest average transaction price increases in the light (+21%) and medium twin-engine helicopter markets (+14%) year over year (YOY).

Retail sales declined across all weight classes YOY. The medium twin market saw the biggest drop in retail sales (-46% YOY), followed by heavies (-25% YOY), and light twin-engine helicopters (-14% YOY). Supply for sale of light twin-engine helicopters reached one of its highest levels; conversely, medium and heavy twin market supply for sale reached their lowest point in five years.

In the first half of 2024, Europe was the only region to buck the trend and see an increase in preowned retail transactions (+5% YOY). Asia Pacific experienced the biggest regional drop in retail sales volume (-73% YOY). Supply in North America and Europe increased by 5% and 35% respectively YOY. These regions represented 62% of the total supply and accounted for two-thirds of total retail sales in the first half of 2024.

The best performing preowned twin-engine market during the first six months of 2024 was the Airbus EC/H145, followed by the Airbus EC/H135, and the Leonardo AW139. The slowest performing preowned twin markets were the Airbus EC/H155 and Sikorsky S76D markets, with absorption rates over three years.

Heli Market Trends reports have become a trusted source of insight and analysis covering the global preowned helicopter market. Visit aeroasset.com/report to download the latest report with all its data and valuable analysis. This report includes a conversation with Sarah Fairweather, Partner and Head of Talent at Jaffa & Co.

