Governor Abbott Appoints Jones To Board Of The Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles

TEXAS, September 17 - September 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Mark Jones to the Board of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles provides customer services that include vehicle registration, regulation of vehicle dealers, and grants to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts, among others.

Mark Jones of Mansfield is CEO of the Mike Carlson Motor Company. He is a member and former president of the Texas Independent Automobile Dealers Association, former president of the Fort Worth Independent Automobile Dealers Association, and former trustee for the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association Foundation. Additionally, he has served in various volunteer capacities for the Harmony Baptist Church, Legacy High School Parent Teacher Association, Relay for Life, and the Rotary Club of Arlington. Jones received a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Communication from The University of Texas at Arlington.