Update No. 2: VSP identifies victims in Pawlet homicide investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police identifies victims in Pawlet homicide investigation

PAWLET, Vermont (Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024) — The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 17, completed autopsies on the three victims whose bodies were found Sunday at their home in Pawlet.

The state police is now able to confirm the identities of the victims as Brian Crossman Sr., 46; his wife, Erica (Pawlusiak) Crossman, 41; and Erica’s son and Brian’s stepson, Colin Taft, 13.

The medical examiner determined that Brian Crossman’s cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and torso, Erica Crossman’s was a gunshot wound to the head, and Colin Taft’s was multiple gunshot wounds. All three deaths were ruled homicides.

VSP’s investigation remains active and ongoing. No one is currently in custody. Detectives request that any members of the public who have information potentially relevant to this case contact the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. The state police will continue to provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Update No. 1, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024***

As the investigation continues, the Vermont State Police is able to confirm there are three victims in Pawlet whose deaths are considered suspicious.

The case remains in its early phases as detectives canvass the area and conduct interviews, and the Crime Scene Search Team processes the location. No additional details are available.

VSP continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is investigating suspicious deaths in the Rutland County town of Pawlet.

Early Sunday morning, Sept. 15, 2024, when police received a call reporting a suspicious person. Subsequent investigation led the state police to a residence on Vermont Route 133, where troopers located the deceased victims.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

Following processing of the scene by CSST, the victims’ bodies will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death. Their names will be released following confirmation of identities and notification of relatives.

Initial work by detectives indicates this was an isolated event with no identified threat to the community.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -