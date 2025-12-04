Donor Network of AZ Deploys Specialist Direct's TransplantAI to Optimize Diagnostic Quality & Organ Utilization

TransplantAI: SDI’s cutting-edge AI solution enabling diagnostic precision for digital pathology in biopsy analysis.

Integrating TransplantAI into biopsy interpretation represents a meaningful step forward in diagnostic precision and transplant decision making.” — Hobby Alsaleh, Donor Network of Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donor Network of Arizona (DNA), the state's federally designated, nonprofit organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to maximizing the availability of high-quality organs and tissues for transplantation, announced its use of Specialist Direct ’s (SDI) cutting-edge artificial intelligence solution, TransplantAI.This landmark collaboration aligns perfectly with DNA's ongoing commitment to advancing technology that helps save and improve lives. Through TransplantAI, DNA has adopted the most advanced technology to enhance operational efficiencies, which is critical in the achievement of its mission of saving lives.TransplantAI was designed to empower pathologists. Rather than replacing human expertise, TransplantAI enhances it by delivering consistent, high-quality data that supports diagnostic precision and efficiency. The system rapidly analyzes and highlights critical structures within donor kidney biopsy images, giving pathologists the actionable insights they need to make the final determination on organ suitability. Today, TransplantAI is utilized by more OPOs than any other diagnostic imaging AI technology, a testament to its proven impact on diagnostic confidence and operational performance. By combining AI-driven analysis with expert interpretation, TransplantAI strengthens diagnostic confidence, improves workflow consistency, and ultimately helps ensure that more transplantable organs reach patients in need.Specialist Direct’s proprietary SDI Cloud technology platform provides DNA with 24/7/365 real-time access to a network of board-certified medical specialists with deep expertise in transplant pathology. SDI’s commitment to providing accurate, consistent, and timely diagnostic study interpretations has been demonstrated to reduce organ non-utilization rates and is instrumental in giving transplant teams the utmost confidence in the evaluation results.“Integrating TransplantAI into biopsy interpretation represents a meaningful step forward in diagnostic precision and transplant decision making,” said Abdulwahab (Hobby) Al-Saleh, director of the Organ Donor Optimization department at DNA. “This collaboration allows us to better assess organ quality and expand utilization, ensuring that every potential gift of life is read with both accuracy and understanding." Hobby Alsaleh, Director of Donor Organ Optimization, Donor Network of Arizona."TransplantAI will continue to advance the mission of increasing organ utilization to save lives. Our partnership with Donor Network of Arizona exemplifies how the integration of AI with our specialized transplant pathologist expertise enables the most accurate diagnostics to ensure that more organs reach the patients who need them.” said Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.As the state's organ procurement leader, DNA continues to solidify its reputation for innovation. Its utilization of TransplantAI is the latest example of the ongoing commitment to leverage cutting-edge solutions, including artificial intelligence, to continuously enhance the quality, speed and efficacy of the organ donation and transplantation process.About Donor Network of Arizona (DNA) | https://www.dnaz.org/ Donor Network of Arizona (DNA) fulfills the lifesaving and life-healing mission of organ and tissue donation as the state’s federally designated organ procurement organization. Our work is made possible by the generosity of Arizona donors and their families. As an eye and tissue recovering agency, DNA collaborates with health care and community partners to facilitate the gift of life. DNA is a vital link to transplantation and encourages Arizonans to sign up to be donors at DonateLifeAZ.org.About Specialist Direct (SDI) | https://specialistdirectinc.com Specialist Direct is the market leader in providing AI-driven diagnostic telehealth solutions to the organ procurement organization and transplant industry. Through its network of top U.S. medical specialists and proprietary transplant technologies, including its flagship artificial intelligence platform TransplantAI, Specialist Direct enables faster, more accurate interpretations of diagnostic studies. By combining cutting-edge AI algorithms with medical expertise, the company’s solutions significantly enhance organ utilization, reduce time-to-decision, and ultimately help save more lives. Specialist Direct provides AI-enhanced services across telecardiology, teledermatology, telepathology, telenephrology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.