Specialist Direct’s Mobile Telepathology Solution Helps LifeNet Health Increase Organ Transplants

LifeNet Health is advancing organ recovery through its innovative application of Specialist Direct’s (SDI) Mobile Telepathology for OPOs solution.

Partnering with Specialist Direct has transformed the way we approach organ recovery.” — Todd Hubler, VP & Executive Director, LifeNet Health

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specialist Direct (SDI), a leading provider of telepathology and telehealth solutions, announced that LifeNet Health has significantly increased the number of organs transplanted by adopting SDI’s Mobile Telepathology for OPOs solution.Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) frequently face critical delays in organ allocation as well as increased cold ischemic times due to traditional, non-optimal pathology workflows, which can result in the non-utilization of otherwise viable organs. To overcome these challenges, LifeNet Health partnered with Specialist Direct in early 2024 to deploy SDI’s field-based telepathology technology directly at the point of organ biopsy recovery.By equipping recovery teams with SDI’s mobile telepathology tools, LifeNet Health can now prepare and transmit high-quality digital slides from the field for immediate review by SDI’s transplant-trained pathologists. This innovation has reduced delays, streamlined decision-making, and improved both the consistency and safety of the transplantation process.Since implementing the solution, LifeNet Health has reported measurable improvements, including:• A 50% reduction in biopsy study interpretation times• 84 additional organs transplanted“LifeNet Health’s leadership and commitment to innovation are reshaping the standard for organ recovery and transplantation,” said Scott Rombach, Founder & CEO of Specialist Direct. “Their success demonstrates the real-world impact of combining our mobile telepathology technology with an OPO’s mission-driven expertise, delivering faster results, optimizing organ utilization, and ultimately saving more lives.”Using SDI’s portable telepathology equipment, LifeNet Health’s staff can now perform slide preparation wherever an organ biopsy occurs, whether at a hospital, surgical suite, or recovery center. Once prepared, slides are digitized and transmitted for rapid remote interpretation by SDI pathologists. This self-sufficient, field-based model ensures results are delivered with speed, accuracy, and consistency, helping more patients receive the lifesaving organs they need.“Partnering with Specialist Direct has transformed the way we approach organ recovery,” said Todd Hubler, Vice President and Executive Director of Organ Procurement at LifeNet Health. “The ability to conduct telepathology at the point of recovery has significantly reduced our turnaround times and improved transplant outcomes. Most importantly, it means more lives are being saved.”Together, SDI and LifeNet Health are redefining what’s possible in organ recovery and transplantation, showcasing how innovation, collaboration, and technology can make a life-changing difference for patients and families nationwide.About Specialist Direct (SDI)Specialist Direct is the market leader in providing AI-driven diagnostic telehealth solutions to the organ procurement organization and transplant industry through its network of top U.S. medical specialists and transplant technology. The company’s transplant solutions have been proven to optimize organ utilization and save lives by improving the speed and accuracy of diagnostic study interpretations. Specialist Direct provides telecardiology, teledermatology, telenephrology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology services. For more information, visit specialistdirectinc.com.About LifeNet HealthAs a global leader in regenerative medicine, LifeNet Health continues to push the boundaries to give healing every advantage. The organization offers groundbreaking transplantation and cellular solutions that support healthcare providers and powers scientific research. This forward-focused approach has improved life for millions of patients, all while honoring donor heroes and their families. For more information, visit: www.lifenethealth.org Specialist Direct Public RelationsSpecialist Direct+1 888-317-0776support@specialistdirectinc.com

