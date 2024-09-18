HiCART CORPORATION & FUTUREPROOF RETAIL TEAM UP TO CREATE UNIFIED IN-STORE CHECK OUT WITH AI-POWERED SMART CARTS

FutureProof Retail's mobile checkout platform combines with HiCART's AI powered shopping cart for better shopping

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiCart, a leading provider of AI-powered shopping solutions, has partnered with FutureProof Retail, an award-winning developer of mobile checkout and order-ahead solutions, to enhance the shopping experience in-store by enabling frictionless self-checkout directly on the shopping cart.HiCart's AI-powered shopping solutions are designed to increase in-store shopper engagement, create personalized experiences, reduce costs, drive higher revenues with retail media, and generate real-time data insights. HiCart's shopper-friendly solutions are deployed with top retailers around the world, generating millions of transactions per month. These retailers use HiCart’s Smart Carts to streamline the shopping experience from cart through checkout.HiCart's integration with FutureProof Retail’s Mobile Checkout Solution will enable retailers to connect their POS, loyalty, payment, and back-office systems with HiCart’s AI-powered Smart Carts. At the same time, the solution enables shoppers to pay for their purchases on their personal smart phone through FutureProof Retail’s Express Checkout app.John Hopkins, Co-Founder & CMO of HiCart, stated, "The combination of HiCart's Smart Carts and FutureProof Retail's platform is a powerful and secure solution for retailers looking to provide contactless checkout and a variety of digital payment options to their customers. This partnership will encourage shoppers to increase their purchase amounts and shop more frequently with the convenience of no-line checkout. We are excited to collaborate with the FutureProof Retail team."According to Di Di Chan, President of FutureProof Retail, "Our partnership with HiCart aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a more efficient and seamless checkout experience for merchants and customers alike. Retailers can offer more payment options with ease, while customers can access their preferred payment methods without hassle. These innovations will create a positive checkout experience in retail."About HiCart CorporationIn 2015, SuperHii (parent company of HiCart) started with a mission to make the retail store shopping experience better using mobile technology. It resulted in transforming the physical shopping cart into a digitally connected, AI-powered smart cart. Today, the HiCart’s shopping solutions are used by retailers around the globe with millions of transactions per month. These retailers have plugged into digital carts to unleash sales with precision marketing, improve customer shopping experience, reduce lines with self-checkout, and lower costs. For more information visit www.hicartcorp.com About FutureProof RetailFounded in 2013 by a group of impatient shoppers and award-winning developers in New York, FutureProof Retail (FPR) brings the best of online shopping offline by creating mobile shopping applications for retailers. FPR's mobile platform features line-free mobile checkout and line-free order-ahead retail. FutureProof Retail offers unique and customizable solutions for many retail verticals: grocery, fashion, big box, convenience, micro-markets, stadiums, airports, and more. For more information visit www.futureproofretail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.