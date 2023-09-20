Big Y and FutureProof Retail Complete Rollout of myExpress Checkout to 73 Big Y Stores
Powered by FutureProof Retail, Big Y's mobile checkout app, myExpress Checkout is rolled out in all 73 stores.NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FutureProof Retail (FPR) and Big Y have completed the rollout of Big Y’s myExpress Checkout mobile checkout solution across all of Big Y’s 73 stores. This innovative solution is built on FPR’s cutting-edge Mobile Checkout Platform.
Big Y customers can now effortlessly complete their purchases with the myExpress Checkout app. They simply scan their items, bag them, pay right in the app and leave the store without having to wait in line at the cash register. Additionally, while shopping, customers can view their total, see items on sale, redeem offers and apply their digital coupons.
FPR’s Mobile Checkout Platform is easy to scale up. Once the first pilot store was live, Big Y was able to start the rollout and launch Big Y myExpress Checkout in additional stores on their own. Throughout the rollout process, FPR supported Big Y by customizing features and adding store system integrations including the transition to a new POS system.
Di Di Chan, President of FutureProof Retail, notes that “Every new deployment is a long term partnership between the retailer and FPR. Both teams have been working together during the setup and rollout phases to create a customized solution that fits the needs of Big Y’s customers. The 4.9 rating in the App Store is a testament to our joint efforts.”
By partnering with FPR, Big Y has taken a significant step forward in improving the shopping experience for its customers, and this successful rollout is evidence of the strong and beneficial partnership between the two companies.
About FutureProof Retail
Founded by a group of impatient shoppers and award-winning developers in New York, FutureProof Retail (FPR) links online and in-store shopping through its mobile checkout platform. FPR provides retailers with touch-free mobile checkout and order-ahead retail solutions that are unique and customizable for any store size and retail verticals such as grocery, fashion, big box, convenience, micro-markets, stadiums, and airports. For more information or to schedule a demo visit futureproofretail.com or contact sales@futureproofretail.com.
