May 2024 General Fund Receipts

Gross General Fund receipts for May 2024 totaled $1,284.4 million, a decrease of $81.1 million or 5.9 percent compared to the same period last year. Fiscal year-to-date, gross General Fund receipts totaled $10,905.4 million. This is $468.6 million more when compared to last year, for a year-to-date growth of 4.5 percent. The estimate for Fiscal Year 2024 is an increase of 0.6 percent. Access May 2024 General Funds Receipts Memo

